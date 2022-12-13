RentSpree Partners with C.A.R.'s OnlineEd Real Estate School to Offer Rental Agent Certification Courses

Partnership emphasizes the need for continued education for agents as the housing industry undergoes significant change

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, partnered with CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®' OnlineEd, LLC real estate school, to offer rental agent certification courses.

RentSpree will offer online courses focused on the rental market for those real estate agents seeking continuing education opportunities. RentSpree-led courses will be available on the site before the end of the year and will include:

Tenant Screening 101

Leasing Agent Strategies for Converting Renters To Buyers

Identifying Red Flags in Rental Applications

Agents will receive an official course completion certificate upon finishing the session.

"Agents are required to maintain their industry knowledge, latest standards, codes of conduct and best practices," said RentSpree Chief Executive Officer Michael Lucarelli. "RentSpree's mission is to help agents do their jobs. Supporting them in their continuing education feels like a natural extension to what we are already focused on doing."

OnlineEd, LLC is an online school offering training in real estate, mortgage, insurance, and construction contracting. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, OnlineEd has been offering online courses nationwide since 1998, partnering with reputable companies, schools, and associations nationwide.

"Now that OnlineEd is part of the C.A.R. family, OnlineEd, REBS, and C.A.R. are in a position to join with key partners to support the success of REALTORS® and other students nationwide who seek online education in topics most relevant in today's market," stated REBS Board Chairman, Jared Martin. "Partnering with RentSpree provides an opportunity to offer courses on leasing agent tools and strategies that are needed in today's real estate environment."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit http://www.rentspree.com for more information.

