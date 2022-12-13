SportsGrid Deportes Channel to Launch in July 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. today announced the company will launch SportsGrid Deportes in July 2023, a Spanish-language multinational ad-supported streaming channel, serving the millions of sports fans in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. With the support of current sponsors and operator partners, SportsGrid Deportes channel will originate from the company's production facilities headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey creating new visualization technologies and powerful real-time graphics to engage the sports wagering audience. SportsGrid Deportes will be a multimedia global brand distributed as a FAST channel to reach the Hispanic sports fans with exclusive coverage of major professional sports including soccer, baseball, basketball, boxing, motorsports, and MMA fighting. The company's global distribution expansion is supported by SportsGrid's original programming capabilities dedicated to reach millions of viewers with real time data and actionable analytics informing the sports wagering fans with relevant insightful expert commentary.

In three short years, SportsGrid has transformed from a nascent FAST channel to emerging as the industry leader as a free streaming video program service dedicated to serve the sports betting audience. That rapid transformation is the direct result of strategic decisions made at launch to focus and invest in live exclusive programming with the commitment to provide innovative digital solutions integrated across the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology.

"SportsGrid has received the support from CTV and OTT streaming video distribution platforms to serve the sports betting audience in the United States for the past three years. We are excited and motivated to launch SportsGrid Deportes to engage the global Hispanic audience with the debut of the new, authentic, Spanish-language ad-supported channel." said Louis Maione, President & Founder, SportsGrid, Inc. "Global audiences and market trends highlight the rapid viewership shift to streaming video. SportsGrid Deportes will be recruiting Latino talent and a dedicated production staff to develop a live original program lineup reflecting the specific interests of the Hispanic sports audience. The Hispanic sports audience base represents one of the fastest growing segments of the population in the U.S reaching the highly coveted Adult 18-34 demographic advertisers are targeting with their sponsorships and campaigns. SportsGrid Deportes will enhance the sports viewer experience and actively engage the audience delivering the ultimate sports wagering destination."

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

