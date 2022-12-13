TDengine Achieves Rapid Growth in 2022, Drives 200% Increase in Customer Adoption

Overwhelming open-source community support reaches 20,000 stars on GitHub

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine , an open-source, cloud-native time-series database (TSDB), today announced significant company achievements and growth in 2022, demonstrating the importance of and increased demand for open-source big data solutions. Notable achievements of 2022 include doubling its paid enterprise customer base, releasing three new products, and achieving a major milestone of 20,000 stars on GitHub.

"Over the last year, we have cultivated an incredible community and prioritized innovating our solutions to help community members get the most out of their data in the simplest way," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "I'm confident that TDengine will continue to be a trusted partner in the rising time-series database market and will grow to help even more developers and enterprises address the challenges of modern data storage, management, and processing."

2022 highlights include:

Open Source Growth

Products

Awards and Recognition

With multiple innovative products released over the past year, TDengine is well-positioned to resolve common data management and storage pain points for IoT, IIoT, and other customers while reducing database TCO going forward. The company plans to expand hiring and continue releasing new products and editions in the coming year.

About TAOS Technology

TDengine™ is a popular open-source data platform purpose-built for time-series data. With over 20,000 stars on GitHub and hundreds of new deployments daily, TDengine is used in more than 50 countries worldwide. The company has raised $70M in venture capital, including a $47M 2021 series B round from MatrixPartners China, Sequoia Capital China, GGV Capital, and Index Capital. Learn more at tdengine.com .

