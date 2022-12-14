Everlight Solar Wins Best CEO Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive the 2022 Best CEO Award from Comparably. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best - their own employees.

Everlight Solar awarded Best CEO award 2022. (PRNewswire)

Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive the 2022 Best CEO Award from Comparably!

Comparably's Best CEO award is derived from employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, large and small. Everlight Solar ranked 20 out of 100 for William Creech, President and CEO.

An anonymous team member stated, "What I love best about the leadership team is how they encourage you to grow and challenge yourself daily. I feel like my confidence in myself and as an employee has increased tenfold."

This is the fifth award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. Learn more about the previous Comparably Awards and other Everlight Solar awards! Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlight Solar