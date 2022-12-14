IAB Hires Industry Veteran Pam Zucker as SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, to Lead IAB's Thought Leadership Engine Including Centers of Excellence and Research Team

IAB Expands Senior Team Naming Jack Koch Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, and Chris Bruderle as Vice President, Industry Insights and Content Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced two new additions to its senior team – Pam Zucker joined IAB as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Jack Koch joined as Senior Vice President, Research & Insights. In addition, IAB announced the evolution of Chris Bruderle's role as Vice President, Industry Insights and Content Strategy.

Pam will oversee the evolution of the IAB point of view through the creation of industry guidelines, standards, and marketplace education by protecting and enabling growth for an open, ad-supported digital ecosystem. Pam will be responsible for connecting and building relationships with members across the advertising landscape to elevate IAB as the center of discussion, information, and advice to address the greatest challenges of our industry. Pam will be reporting to Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, Chief Industry Growth Officer, IAB.

Leading into the New Year, IAB is enhancing the Centers of Excellence, Research & Insights programs as well as re-launching the Measurement, Addressability & Data (MAD) Center, previously known as the Programmatic+Data Center. This Center provides essential industry guidance and education on changes in underlying technology and privacy regulations in a constantly evolving ecosystem. Under its new name, the center will provide guidance and education on new addressability and measurement solutions to enable revenue growth, efficiency, and scale, with a focus on retail media networks and Advanced TV.

Additionally, Pam will be responsible for directing the other IAB Centers of Excellence (COE):

Experience Center which focuses on evolving consumer behavior and emerging technologies (AR, VR, Voice and Games/Esports) to help define the advertising experiences of tomorrow.

Media Center which creates the thought leadership, advocacy, and forums that make and shape the video and audio marketplace; help improve efficiency, consistency, and relevance in how media companies and marketers engage with audiences across all forms of digital video and audio (including CTV and podcasting).

"As the industry evolves, so must our Centers of Excellence to meet member needs," said Pam Zucker, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, IAB. "Once a former IAB member, I have benefited greatly from the research, networking, and reports that these centers provide. Now, as their leader, I am looking forward to ensuring that center participants and IAB members at large receive the tools and guidance they need to navigate changes in technology and responsible data use amid a shifting privacy landscape."

Joining IAB's leadership team, Jack is responsible for all research related initiatives and overseeing strategic direction and output of products such as the annual IAB PWC Advertising Spend and Revenue Research . He will continuously identify new research areas for IAB, helping future-proof the digital ecosystem and supporting the COE's strategic priorities.

In 2023, the IAB Research & Insights team will focus on initiatives including ad spending related to gaming, podcasting, and video, as well as IAB's coveted "State of Data" report. State of Data will be released during IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting in January 2023. This report is designed to help the industry prepare and navigate changes in privacy legislation, the deprecation of third-party identifiers, and platform policies affecting data collection, addressability, measurement, and optimization.

After nearly four years at IAB, Chris Bruderle takes on an expanded role as Vice President, Industry Insights and Content Strategy. In his new role, Chris will work closely with the Centers of Excellence and IAB Tech Lab to create industry education for brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech participants. Chris will help educate the marketplace by leading member education meetings on various research-based discussions.

"At IAB, we're focused on addressing industry issues most important for driving growth, educating all stakeholders, and mitigating risks by offering high quality solutions and relevant research to the entire advertising ecosystem," said Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, Chief Industry Growth Officer, IAB. "Pam, Jack, and Chris each bring unique perspectives to the IAB team. With their years of experience and insights, we are excited to feel their impact - bringing our industry together and continuing to create solutions and educate the marketplace in this highly dynamic time."

About Pam Zucker

With more than 30 years of experience, Pam comes to IAB as a highly regarded industry veteran across digital, programmatic, and traditional platforms. She's known for her innovative approaches to media and marketing challenges that turn the complex media ecosystem into understandable ideas for both the C-Suite and day-to-day tacticians. Pam spent her first 25 years on the agency side at Publicis Media leading clients such as Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Activision, Yahoo, and others. During her time at Publicis Media, Pam built new practices for the agency, including Advanced TV and Experience Design. Pam also spent part of her career leading Media for Starcom Mediavest Group in Russia when that market first opened to media in the mid-1990s. Following her work on the agency side, Pam spent five years consulting for media and technology companies (NBCU, Fox, Viacom, Double Verify) helping them design custom programs and market their digital assets for growth. Most recently, Pam has been at Amobee leading their marketing and sales strategy efforts to bring new identity, performance, and new targeting techniques to the DSP and cross channel planning marketplace. Pam received her BA at Carleton College and resides in Hastings on Hudson, NY.

About Jack Koch

Jack joins IAB with more than 20 years of experience at platforms, brands, and agencies leading global research and insights initiatives that foster smarter business decisions. As an enthusiastic data-driven storyteller, Jack's passion for pushing the boundaries of research and inspiring action through insights is paramount to elevate industry intelligence. Prior to joining IAB, Jack led and scaled global research, insights, and measurement teams at rapidly emerging digital media platforms including Microsoft, EA, LinkedIn, and Spotify. Most recently, Jack was at Reddit, where he established the Marketing Sciences organization responsible for advancing ad measurement capabilities and partnerships, producing research amplifying industry awareness, and understanding of online communities, uncovering contextual insights, and identifying audience trends that tell the world about their world. Jack earned his BSBA and BFA degrees from the Olin School of Business and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

