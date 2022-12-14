SAS ranked a Leader in digital intelligence platforms in independent analyst report

Amid recognition for excelling in data management and analytics, SAS achieves highest possible level of recognition in Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2022 report

CARY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing has radically transformed in the last decade, particularly as societal, health and economic conditions have spurred digital migration. Today's consumers demand modern, orchestrated customer journeys across numerous physical and digital channels, and companies need advanced digital intelligence solutions to keep up.

Drawing on more than 20 years of MarTech excellence, analytics leader SAS offers SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, which enables marketers to design and optimize digital customer journeys…and it's just achieved another recognition for its solution. SAS was named a Leader in digital intelligence platforms in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2022 report.

SAS was one of nine vendors analyzed based on 31 criteria. Of the evaluated vendors, SAS achieved the second-highest "current offering" category or strength of product score.

In addition, according to the report, "SAS differentiates with a high level of automation and customization in data management, modeling, and data visualization. Customer Intelligence 360, combined with SAS Viya data science capabilities, delivers powerful predictive analytics with advanced ML (e.g., un-/semi-supervised reinforcement learning or synthetic data generation) and advanced DIFM and DIY visualization capabilities with autogenerated visualization."

The report states that Customer Intelligence 360 "…offers the widest choice of delivery models in this evaluation," and "…has built a good partner ecosystem."

"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 was architected on a strong data management and analytics foundation, with the knowledge that organizations would increasingly require superior digital intelligence and journey orchestration capabilities," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "As the future unfolds and more consumers socialize, interact and buy online, SAS is positioned to help brands optimize these digital interactions and experiences regardless of channel, device or point in time. We believe this evaluation validates the power of SAS solutions to activate these fully optimized, omnichannel customer journeys on behalf of global enterprises at every stage of growth and development."

Designed to inform, empower and inspire decision making

Digital intelligence solutions enable organizations to accumulate, manage and examine customer data across the customer's digital experience. The insights gleaned from this digital intelligence data empower marketing departments to, per the Forrester report, "understand the human behind the digital user" to streamline and enhance their digital journey.

A well-planned customer journey accommodates consumer web browsing, email, social media preferences, consumer behaviors such as buying plan indicators, significant life changes, and other factors. When marketers have this intelligence at their disposal, more effective and efficient digital interactions can be created and activated. The right digital intelligence solution thus imparts a significant competitive edge.

SAS' Customer Intelligence 360 puts marketers in the driver's seat. With the ability to integrate with any first-, second-, or third-party data asset, it connects all sources into a decision-making engine that is accessible to no-code, low-code and high-code users of all skill levels. SAS' powerful solution is ready-made to plug in, adapt and grow with the needs of even the most mature enterprises looking to elevate their digital intelligence capabilities.

Invigorate your digital intelligence with SAS

Learn more about how SAS empowers organizations to plan, test and execute marketing campaigns with SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Viya at https://www.sas.com/en_us/solutions/customer-intelligence.html.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

