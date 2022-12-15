Flight Adventure Park VP Kathryn Berkhimer Appointed to Clemson University's Department of Marketing Advisory Board

Berkhimer will sit on the board for a two-year period that ends in 2024

STERLING, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, a multi-experience family entertainment venue with 13 locations across North America, is proud to announce that Vice President of Marketing Kathryn Berkhimer has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Marketing Department in the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business at Clemson University.

Flight Adventure Park (PRNewswire)

Berkhimer joins 20 other board members who advise, counsel, and assist the Chair of the Department of Marketing in maintaining and improving the department's programs. By keeping a diverse and experienced board, the department focuses on the quality of its students, the success of its graduates, partnerships and other relationships with the business community, and the overall standing and reputation of the department.

"I am honored to have been appointed to the Advisory Board of Clemson University's Marketing Department," said Kathryn Berkhimer, Vice President of Marketing for Flight Adventure Park. "With three separate FLIGHT parks across South Carolina (Charleston, Irmo and Sandhill), I am looking forward to helping ensure students attending Clemson University's campuses across the state have the best possible educational experience, in part supported by executives with real world experience and deep expertise in the industry."

The Marketing Department's Advisory Board strives to accomplish the purpose in the manner desired by the Department Chair, including:

Advise on trends, changes, and uncertainties facing the marketing profession,

Review curriculum and suggest opportunities to enhance the skills and marketability of our students

Interact with and counsel students and graduates of the department, including providing mentoring, advice, and the sharing of information regarding career and other important topics

Help build strategic partnerships that would include department advocacy, service and philanthropic support through introductions and referrals

Identify project and research opportunities to advance thought leadership; and

Help establish corporate outreach and other partnerships

For more information on Flight Adventure Park, visit flightadventurepark.com .

Media Contact: Brendan Maguire for Flight Adventure Park, bmaguire@jconnelly.com .

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is a leading family entertainment venue where guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, virtual reality games and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once in a lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where Guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flight Adventure Park