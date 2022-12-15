Hach Earns Gold Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Company, a global leader in water quality analysis, announced this week that it earned a Gold Medal sustainability rating by EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains.

Hach logo (PRNewsfoto/Hach) (PRNewswire)

Gold Medal places Hach amongst the top 5% of the companies in its business sector for sustainability practices

According to EcoVadis, earning a Gold Medal places Hach amongst the top 5% of the companies in its business sector for sustainability practices. EcoVadis evaluates across 200 industries and 160 countries on behalf of 75,000 companies. The complex rating process assesses evidence from a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to determine the strength of a company's sustainability program, including: environmental impact, labor and human rights, sustainable procurement and ethics. Examples of the evidence submitted to EcoVadis include Hach's new Sustainable Supply Chain Policy, Diversity & Inclusion programs, and Environmental Impact Improvement Results.

"Maintaining and finding ways to continuously improve our sustainability business practices is a critical piece of delivering on Hach's mission to ensure water quality for people around the world," said Todd Barrett, Hach President. "External evaluation and verification is important to evaluate the effectiveness of our processes and results."

Hach received a Gold Rating in its first two sustainability assessments through EcoVadis in 2021 and 2022, which demonstrates the depth of Hach's sustainability leadership and commitment.

"I am extremely proud that Hach has earned the Gold rating for sustainability by EcoVadis for the second year in succession," said Stephen Giles, Hach's Senior Director of EHS, Facilities & Sustainability. "Participating in the EcoVadis assessment helps us to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and provides our customers with an independent assessment of Hach as a sustainable partner."

Hach's global footprint includes operations at 43 sites in more than a dozen countries. Hach's Sustainability Team works across sites and functions with the goal of achieving exceptional levels of corporate responsibility and sustainability.

About Hach

For more than 85 years, Hach® has provided innovations to support customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. More information is available at hach.com.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hach