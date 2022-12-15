Interpres Security Expands Executive Team With Leaders From Devo Technology, the NSA and Mandiant

Company sees continued growth with the appointment of Patrick Arvidson as Chief Strategy Officer, Fred Wilmot as Senior Vice President of Product Management, and Mike Persechini as Senior Vice President of Sales

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interpres Security (Interpres), a company dedicated to helping companies optimize their security performance with a comprehensive new approach to managing the defense surface, today announced the appointment of three top executive hires. The expanded team will help Interpres pursue its mission of helping companies optimize the effectiveness of their current security stack.

Interpres welcomes three cybersecurity industry veterans to its growing team:

Patrick Arvidson on board as Chief Strategy Officer. With a 36-year career in the National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Department of Defense, Pat's career highlights include Technical Director for the Office of the National Manager for National Security Systems, Executive Director for the Principal Cyber Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Policy, Chair of the joint DOD Cybersecurity Analysis and Review (DODCAR) program.

Patrick Arvidson on board as Chief Strategy Officer. With a 36-year career in the National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Department of Defense, Pat's career highlights include Technical Director for the Office of the National Manager for National Security Systems, Executive Director for the Principal Cyber Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Policy, Chair of the joint DOD Cybersecurity Analysis and Review (DODCAR) program.

"While evangelizing the automation of security engineering, I met the founders of Interpres Security, who not only had automated the process, but they were defeating Red Teams and Nation State Actors alike. I'm extremely excited to move from development to delivering threat-based cybersecurity to the community, enabling concrete return on investment metrics, countering adversarial tradecraft, and ensuring that cybersecurity investments are matched against prioritized threats," said Arvidson.

Fred Wilmot joins as Senior Vice President of Product Management and comes to Interpres with a wealth of experience stemming from his time as the inaugural CISO at Identity Provider, JumpCloud. As JumpCloud's CISO, he focused on operational and business risk, identity, access, and device management alongside product security and security engineering. Prior to JumpCloud, he built Security Operations at Devo, running Security products and engineering. Fred also helped advise, build, and operationalize security operations for federal, civilian and foreign organizations as the founder of Splunk's security practice, where he established professional services security offerings, matured product security and led product research.

Fred Wilmot joins as Senior Vice President of Product Management and comes to Interpres with a wealth of experience stemming from his time as the inaugural CISO at Identity Provider, JumpCloud. As JumpCloud's CISO, he focused on operational and business risk, identity, access, and device management alongside product security and security engineering. Prior to JumpCloud, he built Security Operations at Devo, running Security products and engineering. Fred also helped advise, build, and operationalize security operations for federal, civilian and foreign organizations as the founder of Splunk's security practice, where he established professional services security offerings, matured product security and led product research.

"Vendors, providers and CISOs alike struggle understanding the model of measurable security that contributes to reducing organizational risk. Further, it's difficult to know what to secure the business against. Organizations are caught up in massive content creation, security engineering and manually machining metrics to quantify security program value. I wanted to solve that problem," commented Wilmot. "The Interpres founders started down this path behind the leadership of Nick Lantuh , so I'm quite excited to join this experienced leadership team, Ten Eleven Ventures, and a host of great talent here at Interpres."

Mike Persechini joins as Senior Vice President of Sales and brings 25 years of cybersecurity experience to the Interpres team specializing in high growth, early stage companies. As a sales leader, Mike has been able to grow Go-To-Market teams and revenue from sub $1M to $75M . Prior to Interpres, Mike was SVP of Global Sales at Hunters, AVP of Sales at Verodin (acquired by FireEye/Mandiant), and AVP of Sales at Lancope (Acquired by Cisco).

Mike Persechini joins as Senior Vice President of Sales and brings 25 years of cybersecurity experience to the Interpres team specializing in high growth, early stage companies. As a sales leader, Mike has been able to grow Go-To-Market teams and revenue from sub $1M to $75M . Prior to Interpres, Mike was SVP of Global Sales at Hunters, AVP of Sales at Verodin (acquired by FireEye/Mandiant), and AVP of Sales at Lancope (Acquired by Cisco).

"I am excited to help bring Interpres Security to the market with a solution that is tailored to the needs of operators, threat intelligence and security engineering teams. For years the security stack sprawl has made it difficult for defenders to match the speed and agility of the adversary. I came to Interpres because I saw innovation – driven by the minds of industry veterans who fully understand this problem and how to elegantly solve it. Interpres is ready to help our customers fully realize their home field advantage," said Persechini.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Pat, Fred and Mike join our team. They are all innovative and creative leaders who have been on the cutting edge of cybersecurity for decades, developing new capabilities to combat advanced persistent threats. Their combined experience will be invaluable to Interpres as we continue to grow and gain momentum," said Nick Lantuh, CEO and co-founder, Interpres.

The appointments follow news of Interpres emerging from stealth with $8.5 million in seed funding led by Ten Eleven Ventures. Automation and threat-informed prioritization are necessary to properly assess, configure, optimize and align current security tools to optimally defend against advanced threats in a timely manner. The Interpres platform helps companies 'shrink the stack' to get the most out of their existing cybersecurity investments, understand where they are and where they are not protected and to harden defenses.

About Interpres Security

Interpres Security makes security performance intelligible and provable for the enterprise with a comprehensive new approach to managing the defense surface. With Interpres, security teams can take a threat-informed perspective to understand what their current tools can detect and defend against, identify gaps and inefficiencies, and iteratively improve their security posture with a data-driven and custom tailored approach. Interpres Security is backed by top cybersecurity specialist investor, Ten Eleven Ventures. To learn more and request a demonstration of the platform, visit their website at InterpresSecurity.com and follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter .

