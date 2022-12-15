Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Convenient On the Go Toothbrush (CHK-339)

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is very inconvenient to have to carry multiple oral care products when I'm out or have to travel to make sure I have fresh breath and clean teeth," said an inventor from Chicago, Il., "so I invented THE EASY BRUSH. With this you won't have to worry about packing individual oral care products while on the go."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

This patent-pending invention eliminates the need to carry oral care products separately making it easier to brush teeth while away from home. This may increase oral care habits which could reduce the incidence of halitosis, cavities, and gingivitis and allows children to practice oral hygiene without assistance. This convenient, practical and easy to use device would provide peace of mind that individuals have fresh breath and clean teeth. It is compact in size, portable and disposable.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-convenient-on-the-go-toothbrush-chk-339-301703449.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.