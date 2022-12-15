Malwarebytes Expands Nebula Platform Across Threat Vectors

Award winning EDR adds Cloud Storage Scanning, further supporting resource constrained organizations to reduce attack surfaces easily and effectively

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™ , a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, continues to expand the Malwarebytes Nebula platform with additional threat prevention capabilities developed specifically for resource constrained organizations to reduce attack surfaces from a simple, easy-to-use cloud-based interface. Today, the company released Cloud Storage Scanning (CSS) to also protect business-critical assets stored in the cloud and prevent the introduction of malware and other threats into digital ecosystems.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes) (PRNewswire)

"In our evolution from endpoint product to a holistic protection platform, we're seeing strong adoption of our new threat prevention modules by customers that trust Malwarebytes to find and remediate more threats. Many of those customers tell us that Malwarebytes found and fixed critical threats that other solutions either missed or were too complex to configure and use without an army of security analysts," said Malwarebytes Chief Product Officer Mark Strassman. "Our latest release of cloud storage protection focuses on pointing our powerful detection and remediation at malware in popular cloud storage solutions. And this is just the beginning as we continue to address the latest threat vectors across the cloud and endpoints."

Malwarebytes' cloud-based Nebula platform delivers centralized management of endpoint protection (EP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), including the industry's best remediation technology, which removes all traces of threats (such as malware), eradicating the residual files and/or code that other solutions miss. Organizations can also immediately add modules to strengthen threat prevention against software and OS exploits and web-based threats. Preventing infections introduced through cloud storage repositories is the latest addition to the expanding platform.

Malwarebytes CSS supplements the security that cloud providers offer through a unique multi-engine, vendor-agnostic scanning approach that is purpose-built to detect threats in cloud-stored files. With CSS, Malwarebytes customers gain centralized visibility across cloud storage repositories, such as Box and OneDrive, the ability to scan and remediate malware hiding in cloud files and can generate reports that confirm the security status of cloud files for data governance or cyber insurance purposes.

"Excessive reliance on incident response technologies and practices is detrimental to an organization's overall cyber readiness. Instead, organizations must also be ever-vigilant in utilizing technologies that maximize prevention," said Michael Suby, IDC Research Vice President, Security and Trust. "Moreover, as IT budgets and priorities continue to be scrutinized in 2023, we anticipate that getting ahead of threats via prevention will be a center of focus. Organizations with smaller IT teams will find and take advantage of vendors that have solutions that are out-of-the-box tuned to their circumstances."

By design, Malwarebytes' offerings are easy for users to learn and use – accessible for organizations of any size or skill set, while including powerful controls that organizations can embrace as they grow. Malwarebytes' solutions activate in minutes to minimize attack surfaces by default, including:

Vulnerability and Patch Management – Identifies and addresses software and OS vulnerabilities by assessing threat exposure, identifying, and prioritizing vulnerability remediation.

DNS Filtering – Protects against web-based attacks that can compromise web applications and end user productivity by preventing access to sites that are known threats as well as helping IT and security professionals manage exceptions.

Cloud Storage Scanning - Safeguards files shared across collaboration platforms such as Box and OneDrive by checking remote cloud storage for malware and enabling quick action whenever employees, partners, or contractors share potentially risky files.

Device Control – Hardens security posture, control authorized usage and prevent malware infiltration from USB storage devices connected to Windows endpoints.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – Combines EDR technology and human-delivered expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring and response.

"Malwarebytes is consistently innovating and adding functionality to the platform," said Tony Archibald, Senior Director of IT Systems Living Water International. "Adding Malwarebytes VPM gave us visibility into any potential vulnerability attack vector and helps us quickly address these before they can be exploited. We're excited to check out what Malwarebytes offers next."

To learn more about Malwarebytes EDR and Cloud Storage Scanning, visit our website. To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. These capabilities have been lauded by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST (consumer and business), G2 Crowd and CNET. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Flannery

Allison & Partners

malwarebytes@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malwarebytes