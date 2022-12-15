MasterClass Announces Famed Basketball Coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski to Teach Value-Driven Leadership

The winningest coach in college basketball history teaches his game-tested strategies for achieving success and leading teams on and off the court

Shares his experience keeping players like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant focused through challenging circumstances

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that the former coach of Duke University and Team USA men's basketball Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski will teach a class on values-driven leadership. In his class, Krzyzewski will demonstrate how to lead from any position on a team through motivation, communication, trust and teamwork. Krzyzewski's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

Mike Krzyzewski for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"As the most successful coach in men's college basketball history, Coach K built and led a dynasty," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "He's one of the greatest coaches of all time, and in his class he will share the lessons he's learned coaching some of the best players to ever play the game, teaching members of all levels how to become a values-driven leader, develop strong and adaptable teams and build interpersonal relationships at work and at home."

In his class, Krzyzewski will share never-before-heard techniques to help members become more effective leaders both on and off the court. He will teach members how to align their personal objectives with those of their teams and how to build culture through trust and working toward a common goal. To demonstrate the importance of teamwork, Krzyzewski will bring in former Duke captain and NBA champion Shane Battier to reflect on the team culture and critical thinking that led to the Blue Devils' 2001 national championship. He will also break down the elements of effective communication, including how to maximize messaging, run an effective meeting, give feedback and recognition and have hard conversations. Krzyzewski will share his experience working with Kevin Durant to demonstrate how to use body language as a powerful form of nonverbal communication. To show members how to elevate their team's performance, he will also share how he used tone, time, place and emotion while preparing Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and the other members of Team USA before they stepped onto the court at the 2008 Olympic Games. Members will walk away with the tools needed to lead with their values, strengthen their team's bond and build an environment that's conducive to success.

"I don't believe leadership is just one person at the top of an organization. Instead, I believe that every person has the potential and responsibility to lead in every group they are part of in some way," Krzyzewski said. "In this class, I will teach members how to hone their leadership style and strengthen their team's bond to become a values-driven leader, ready to set their team up for success across their professional and personal endeavors."

Coach K is the former head coach of the Duke University men's basketball team and Team USA men's basketball team. He is a Naismith Hall of Fame coach, a six-time gold medalist as head coach of the U.S. men's national basketball team, five-time national champion at Duke University and a record 13-time NCAA Final Four participant. Presiding over more than half of the men's basketball wins in Duke history, Krzyzewski's leadership and accomplishments have inspired generations of Duke players to strive for heights rarely seen in college basketball, tutoring 68 NBA draft picks, including 42 first-round selections. Coach K has been inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (2010) and the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame (2011). He retired after 47 years of coaching, including a five-year tenure at Army West Point, with a 1,202-368 overall record and 1,129-309 at Duke. Following his retirement, Krzyzewski continues to serve as an ambassador to Duke University.

