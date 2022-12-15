Three Rings Inc. Named a Finalist for the 24th Annual PRWeek Awards

Firm Recognized in the "Outstanding Boutique Agency" Category for 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing and public relations (PR) agency Three Rings Inc. today announced it was named a finalist in the "Outstanding Boutique Agency" category for the 24th Annual PRWeek Awards program. The PRWeek Awards is firmly established as the communications industry's highest accolade. The awards celebrate the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams, and the work they produced during the entry period.

"2022 was an exceptional year for Three Rings as we continued our strong growth trajectory, with several key client wins and expansions, as well as new hires," said Doug Broad, principal at Three Rings Inc. "Our finalist recognition by PRWeek further validates our focus on high-impact results and client retention – all of which would not be possible without our incredibly talented team."

Judging for the "Outstanding Boutique Agency" category was based on several criteria, including revenue and profitability; company growth; practice areas and capabilities; notable account wins; new products and innovations; HR initiatives; industry leadership; as well as customer testimonials.

Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek, said: "The PR function has never been held in such high regard and the finalists in the 2023 Oscars of the PR industry represent the incredible creativity, effectiveness and depth of achievement of the teams and individuals at the forefront of this excellence."

For more information about the 2023 PRWeek Awards, and to view the full list of finalists, visit https://www.prweekawardsus.com. Winners of the awards program will be announced at a black-tie awards gala, which will be held on March 16, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street® in New York City.

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The company combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This approach delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. Three Rings Inc. is based in Boston with additional operations across the U.S., U.K. and the EU. To learn more, visit www.threeringsinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

