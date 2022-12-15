At U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, ABD Group Announces New Projects in Côte d'Ivoire, Angola to Build Critical Digital Infrastructure and Bridges

ABD Group CEO John Nevergole: "Better infrastructure is crucial to social and economic growth, and I'm confident these two projects will create ripple effects in Côte d'Ivoire, Angola, and beyond."

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ABD Group, a Philadelphia-based company focused on infrastructure development in Africa, announced new projects with Côte d'Ivoire to build data centers to advance digital economies across the continent and investments with Angola to develop, finance, and construct 186 steel bridges at the US Africa Business Forum (USABF) at this week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by President Biden.

"Better infrastructure is crucial to social and economic growth, and I'm confident these two projects will create ripple effects in Côte d'Ivoire, Angola, and beyond," said ABD Group CEO John Nevergole. "We're grateful to the Biden Administration for continuing to deliver on its promise to drive investment in Africa and bolstering job opportunities at home and abroad."

ABD Group plans to leverage its vast expertise in developing, financing, and building infrastructure across Africa to deliver secure, international data centers that will help drive the growth of the digital economy. To kick off an anticipated $500 million investment over the next several years, ABD Group and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire signed an MOU for the launch. ABD Group expects to expand in key markets across the continent.

"The Government of Côte d'Ivoire has made encouraging private sector growth a priority and created a welcoming environment for investors and companies," Nevergole continued. "They have embraced the need for the growth of the digital economy and are focused on continuing to put that at the forefront."

Through these investments, ABD Group hopes to encourage African governments to prioritize digital infrastructure development and implement policies that promote the growth of the digital economy in emerging economies.

As part of the project with the Government of Angola, ABD Group will be working with Acrow Bridge, a Pennsylvania manufacturer of steel bridges, and Conduril to develop, finance and build steel bridges covering every territory in the country, representing a EUR 371 million project. The bridges, which will be manufactured at Acrow Bridges facility in Pennsylvania, will directly support several hundred U.S. manufacturing jobs and indirectly thousands of jobs in Northeastern U.S. The project is also expected to contribute significantly to the social and economic growth of Angola by boosting the national road system, providing access to remote areas, and increasing the transport of goods and materials.

ABD Group infrastructure projects have resulted in more than $2.5 billion invested across the African continent, including in Senegal and in Cote d'Ivoire, where they have a $320 million project to build 100 hospitals across the country, which will transform access to health care.

To learn more about ABD Group, visit africa-bd.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ABD Group