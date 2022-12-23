New York State Senator John C. Liu presents the Korean Cultural Center New York with a Proclamation of commendation acknowledging their exemplary service to the community

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York State Senator John C. Liu presented the Korean Cultural Center New York with a Proclamation acknowledging their exemplary service to the community and state in providing diverse cultural programming to enrich the lives for all New Yorkers on December 20th, 2022.

New York State Senator John C. Liu and Acting Director Hyun Seung Choi of the Korean Cultural Center New York (PRNewswire)

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea. Under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in New York, KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through diverse activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts concerts, film festivals, educational workshops, and more.

KCCNY's main objective is to support Korea and U.S. relations and to promote Korean culture and aesthetics to New York and the surrounding communities.

NY Senator John Liu said, "The Korean Cultural Center New York's diverse programs have enriched New York's cultural landscape. Through their wide range of events, we hope that all New Yorkers, not just the Korean community, experience Korean culture firsthand and to improve their quality of life," explaining the reason for the presentation of the Proclamation.

Acting Director Hyun Seung Choi of the Korean Cultural Center New York said, "The Korean Cultural Center has been working to provide access to cultural engagement for all and we are honored to have received such recognition. We hope to foster a rich environment to support, advance, and enrich our community through the culture."

www.koreanculture.org

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun (mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org)

