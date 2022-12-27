Waterdrop Listed among Beijing's Top 100 Enterprises in Digital Economy

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Beijing Enterprise Confederation and Beijing Entrepreneurs Association released the Top 100 Enterprises in Beijing list (the List) and the Report on the Development of the Top 100 Enterprises in Beijing (the Report) at the Beijing International Convention Center. Waterdrop Inc.(NYSE: WDH), a company committed to improving the digitization level of the insurance and healthcare industry and contributing to better development of the industry, successfully made it to Beijing's Top 100 Enterprises in Digital Economy 2022.

According to Jianli Zhang, Member of Beijing CPPCC and President of Beijing Enterprise Confederation, the List and the Report are released to show the group distribution, operating conditions and development tendency of the leading firms in Beijing, help Beijing enterprises improve their market competitiveness in and out of China, assist the government in supporting the growth of enterprises, and promote high-quality development of Beijing's economy.

Waterdrop, as an insurance and healthcare platform in the digital era, has helped boost the industry's digitization level and achieved high-quality development with the aid of technology. In the first three quarters of 2022, it saw steady growth in operating revenue, net profit reached RMB482 million, and its business remains healthy, sound, and sustainable.

On the supply side of insurance products, Waterdrop leverages its capabilities in big data, actuarial studies of scenarios, and search engines to help insurance companies maximize their protection efficiency with a precise analysis of diversified customers' demands, an efficient estimate of healthcare risks, and accurate matching of customers and insurance products, to jointly promote supply-side digitization reform in the commercial health insurance field.

In the realm of insurance services, Waterdrop has made several independent innovations and applied for dozens of technical patents. In 2022, Waterdrop released "Assistant", the digital employee it created using robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in combination with its business scenarios. It could help Waterdrop's online insurance service staff in information processing and analysis, online operation, customer service, and so on, and give a strong push to the digital transformation of insurance services.

In the health care industry, Waterdrop's data is of great value for whole-process management for patients, clinical studies, patient recruitment, and other digital clinical services. It could help pharmaceutical companies in the digital transformation of their clinical trials and provide them with digital marketing services.

Peng Shen, Founder and CEO of Waterdrop, believed that in the next 5-10 years, digitization will merge further into the real economy, and plenty of new opportunities will come along. Waterdrop hopes to help its partners speed up development, reduce cost, increase efficiency with its digitization ability, and achieve high-quality development jointly with them.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

