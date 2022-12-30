InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food Storage Container (JMC-2389)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that the proper lid or cover is always readily accessible when using a food storage container," said an inventor, from Canutillo, Texas, "so I invented KANDLE'S FOOD STORAGE WITH ATTACHED LID. My design eliminates the hassle of searching for a container lid and it helps to prevent food waste."

The invention provides an improved design for a food storage container. In doing so, it offers a tight seal of the food contents. It also helps to prevent lost or misplaced lids. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

