XT.COM Lists ALBEDO in its Innovation zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ALBEDO on its platform in the innovation zone. The ALBEDO/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2022-12-26 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ALBEDO for trading since 2022-12-25 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ALBEDO have been open from 2022-12-27 10:00 (UTC)

About ALBEDO (ALBEDO)

ALBEDO (ALBEDO) is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 100 billion and also the native digital asset of Bitcichain. This token was developed by Turkey's most visited news site KriptoKoin.com. All holders of ALBEDO tokens will have the opportunity to join the exclusive NFT pre-sale on their network.

Additionally, users holding ALBEDO tokens can participate in online raffles and competitions provided hosted by the ALBEDO ecosystem and also allow users the right to enter virtual reality NFT fairs and voice chats. ALBEDO tokens will also be used by the network for marketing advertisements and other premium services in the future.

About the ALBEDO Network

The ALBEDO Network is a blockchain project that aims to gather both Turkish and global investor communities to create new projects together. This network was developed by Bitci Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi and has its own Play-To-Earn games including features where community members can sign in and earn rewards. The concept of these games include token burning and leveling mechanisms.

The project seeks to provide solutions that enable its users to take advantage of the products and services provided by partners of ALBEDO, all which will be integrated into the ALBEDO ecosystem in the future.

Website: ALBEDO.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcicomtr/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bitcicom/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitcicomtr/

"We're delighted to have the ALBEDO token listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

