Acer Expands Aspire Line with New All-in-One Desktops and Notebooks

Acer also debuts the portable Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker, with Google Assistant, an LED dot display and DTS Sound

Editor's Summary

Slim yet powerful, the Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC is available in 27- and 32-inch models powered by up to 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors, as well as Intel Iris ® Xe and Intel ® Arc™ A-Series graphics for seamless everyday computing

Acer Aspire 5 Series notebooks pack serious power with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ® GPUs for smooth multi-tasking and enhanced content-editing performance

The ready-to-go Acer Aspire 3 line features the new Intel ® Core™ i3-N series processors, focusing on productivity and ease-of-use for the whole family

The Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker is a portable speaker with Google Assistant and comes with IPX5-rated water resistance, LED dot display and DTS Sound™, bringing music and dazzling light effects everywhere you go

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced refreshed models of its Aspire all-in-ones and laptops, designed to support families' day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs, while adding a touch of style to the home environment. The sleek Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs come in both 27-inch and 32-inch models and are equipped with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors[[1]] and Windows 11 to empower a seamless computing experience. Providing efficiency and reliability for multi-tasking users working from home, the Aspire 5 Series laptops come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX® GPUs, while the lightweight Aspire 3 Series notebooks deliver ready-to-go performance.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

Acer also introduced the newest member of its smart speaker family with the Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, DTS Sound™ and features a LED dot display, bringing users quality audio and dazzling lights everywhere they go.

Acer Aspire S Series All-in-One PCs

The Acer Aspire S Series all-in-One PCs provide users with a minimalist yet modern workspace to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Designed to support families' everyday computing and entertainment demands, the 32-inch version comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 desktop processors and Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics[1], while the 27-inch model is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics[1], delivering superior multi-tasking performance where it is needed most. The all-in-one also boasts a sleek aluminum chassis, with a carefully designed ergonomic tiltable display to provide comfortable viewing when working or browsing.

Users are also treated to a multi-dimensional, audiovisual experience on the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs. The models' sharp, near-borderless WQHD displays boast crisp, brilliant imagery on a near-borderless screen, while its dual speakers produce exhilarating sound with DTS Surround sound audio. Video calling and content creation are now a breeze with the magnetically mounted 1080p FHD webcam and an optional 1440p QHD webcam[1] with a ring light accessory to capture users' best on-screen appearances. Thanks to Acer EyeSense™ facial recognition software and Windows Hello fingerprint reader, users can experience password-free biometric security for easier access to Windows 11 devices, while their personal data continues to be secured. Adding to its bundle of features, the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs host a generous number of ports and connectivity options and implement Wi-Fi 6E, while taking advantage of seven additional 160 MHz channels to experience three times faster[2] connectivity to local networks.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptops

New models in the Acer Aspire 5 line feature powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processors and are paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs infused with advanced AI technology for ray tracing, making them an ideal choice for users who demand performance and versatility. As a well-rounded home notebook, the Aspire 5 Series also comes with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 SSD, providing bloggers, photographers, and students with the essential tools to allow them to get things done and express their passions through a host of applications all at once. All that power lies beneath its aluminum[3] chassis which is available in multiple stunning colorways.

Users are treated to clear and comfortable viewing with the home laptops' stunning display as the 15-inch laptop showcases a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch version features an FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and narrow bezels on an eye-catching IPS wide viewing angle. The experience is heightened even further as the laptops are equipped with Acer's suite of visual technologies for dynamic color optimizations. The Aspire 5 also makes a great choice for streamers and users constantly on video. Its 1080p FHD webcam and digital microphones utilize Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology and Acer PurifiedVoice™ for high-quality video feeds and crisp audio output when streaming or making conference calls.

Lastly, the Aspire 5 laptops stay cool inside and out with TwinAir Cooling and an air inlet keyboard for improved thermal capacity and to expel more heat. These also feature a wide range of port options to connect or charge devices, with a full-function USB Type-C with Thunderbolt™ 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E[4] and HDMI 2.1 for increased functionality when streaming or file sharing.

Acer Aspire 3 Laptops

The Acer Aspire 3 Series are budget-friendly, easy-to-use laptops made for practical multi-tasking functions and catering to all members of the family. The laptops for home are always ready to go with the new Intel® Core™ i3-N series processors to get more out of work, study, or play. With performance and productivity at its core, the improved thermal systems showcase a 40% increase in fan surface area[5] and an additional 17% thermal capacity[6] for optimized airflow and cooler internals, allowing for longer and more efficient usage while unplugged.

The Aspire 3 line was purposefully designed to be lighter and thinner, weighing just 1.6 kg[7] with a slick 18.9 mm[7] metal casing available in a range of vibrant colors. Families are treated to sharp, detailed images when browsing the web or streaming movies thanks to its 1080p FHD[8] display, while Acer's BlueLightShield™ technology reduces the emission of blue light to help minimize eye strains. All models are also equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E[4], providing increased functionality for the whole family's connectivity essentials.

Acer Halo Swing Portable Smart Speaker

As the newest member of Acer's smart speaker family, the portable Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker (Halo SPK 5100G) brings crystal clear sound and interactive LED displays everywhere and anywhere. Incorporated with DTS Sound, it highlights enhanced audio and bass projection and features a reactive RGB-lit base that adjusts to various music genres while playing. The base lighting also changes colors when interacting with Google Assistant and can transform into a light source, illuminating areas with warm light.

The latest Acer smart speaker also provides added convenience and ultra-responsive device control for multiple users all at once. Supported by Google Home and the Acer Halo Swing App, it allows for hassle-free device pairing and management, communications, and group music playing using other speakers. The Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker allows users to play their favorite music, control the volume, and find information about the song that they are listening to hands-free. They can also plan their day, set alarms, and control smart devices around the house – just by using their voice. The speaker's LED dot display panel enables users to check customizable updates such as mail, calendars, reminders, and messages. To top it all off, the Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker is designed with IPX5-rated water resistance, a stylish leather handle, and smart link-switching capabilities supporting Bluetooth® 5.2 wireless streaming or aux-in port options, making it an excellent choice for portable audio devices.

Price and Availability

The 27-inch Aspire S (S27-1755) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 1,199.99; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 1199.

The 32-inch Aspire S (S32-1856) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 1,699.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1799.

The 14-inch Aspire 3 (A314-23P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 499; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 549.

The 15-inch Aspire 3 (A315-510P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 349; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 499.

The 17-inch Aspire 3 (A317-55P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 379.99; and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 599.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 (A514-56P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 549.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099

The 15-inch Aspire 5 (A515-58P) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099

The 17-inch Aspire 5 (A517-58M) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 699.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [2] Information is based on Official release by Intel on What Is Wi-Fi 6E? – Intel. Specifications may vary based on official release [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). [4] Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) [5] Compared with Aspire 3 (A315-58) [6] The performance is based on Acer Internal lab's data. Testing conducted by Acer in 2022 using Aspire 3 (A315-58) 15‑inch Aspire 3 systems with AMD CPU, compared with Aspire 3 15 (A315-510P). Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of Aspire 3 (A315- 510P). [7] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. Actual product appearance may differ from images shown due to photographic variables and conditions. We reserve the right to make changes without prior notice. All specifications are subject to change without prior notice. Please refer to product specification pages for full details. [8] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer