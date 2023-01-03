InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Post Twister Tool (MHO-224)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tool for grasping various wooden rails, joists or posts for proper alignment and affixing of hardware," said an inventor, from Demorest, Ga., "so I invented the TWISTED HENRY. My design would provide the necessary leverage and squeezing without slipping or damaging the wood."

The invention provides an adjustable post twister tool for effective adjustment of hand rails, floor joists, or stair posts for joinery. In doing so, it helps to reduce damage and the need for other tools. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, deck builders, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

