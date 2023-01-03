Morse acquires UK warehouse and welding center

Purchase solidifies company's commitment to growth in the UK market

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company has acquired longtime distribution partner and welding center, PJ Wiseman Ltd., based in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The M. K. Morse Company has acquired longtime distribution partner and welding center, PJ Wiseman Ltd.

Effective Jan. 3, 2023, PJ Wiseman will become The M. K. Morse Company UK Ltd. Morse is a global manufacturer of industrial and commercial cutting tools and accessories with its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Wiseman and the Canton facility, Morse has four other distribution centers worldwide.

A partner of Morse for more than 30 years, PJ Wiseman was founded by Paul Wiseman in 1988 and services customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the EU. Wiseman, who is preparing for retirement, and his daughter, Gemma Harling, worked with the Morse team on the acquisition. Harling will continue to work with Morse as General/Office Manager after the ownership transition.

"We are excited as a company for this next step. It sticks to our roots of being a family business and shows loyalty to both our internal and external UK customers," said Meagan Sonner-Martino, part of the Morse third generation of ownership. "Our decades-long relationship with Paul and his team is meaningful to us and we love that Gemma is staying on to grow Morse. It is great to be joining two families together to create a bigger one."

The acquisition supports Morse's strategic aspiration to be a recognized global leader in cutting solutions.

"It is a great gateway into the UK, where we already have a foothold and a set of customers. Morse's next generation of leadership is interested in expanding globally, and this is a good first step toward where we want to go in the future," Sonner-Martino said.

About Morse

For 60 years, The M. K. Morse Company has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. Our vision is to improve cutting solutions that transform ideas into reality. Available in more than 80 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The M K Morse Company