ANKER UNVEILS ITS BEST AND BRIGHTEST INNOVATIONS AT CES 2023

CES 2023 Innovation Award Honorees from Anker Charging, AnkerMake, AnkerWork and eufy Clean headline Anker's best-in-class product lineup for early 2023

eufy Security also announces upcoming availability for sleek and powerful outdoor

wall light cameras

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today unveiled new products from its brands Anker, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy Clean and eufy Security. Anker is proud to share that the following products were selected as CES 2023 Innovation Award Honorees:

Anker (PRNewswire)

Anker 551 USB-C Hub (8-in-1, Tablet Stand)

Anker 647 Charging Station

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand with Wireless Charging)

AnkerMake M5 3D Printer

AnkerMake V6 Color Engine

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Microphone

eufy Clean X9 Pro

All of these products and others will be on display during the Pepcom media event tonight ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Anker 551 USB-C Hub (8-in-1, Tablet Stand)

The Anker 551 USB-C Hub (8-in-1, Tablet Stand) turns USB-C iPads and other mobile tablets into comprehensive productivity tools complete with USB-C Power Delivery input port, a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB-A data ports, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and microSD/SD card slots. Users can also transfer files via the USB-A ports and the microSD/SD card slots, and connect to an external display up to 4K@60Hz using the integrated HDMI port.

The Anker 551 USB-C Hub is currently available on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $99.99.

Anker 647 Charging Station

The Anker 647 Charging Station packs 6 AC ports, 3 USB-C ports and a USB-A port into a compact design including a self-recoiling USB cable for a clutter-free charging experience. The devices features 100W Power Delivery (3.0) from the four USB ports for high-speed charging of laptops and smartphones. Users can charge up to 10 devices at once and when the charging is done, the USB cable intelligently retracts back into the charging station for simple, untangled storage.

The Anker 647 Charging Station will be available on Anker.com and Amazon.com starting March 2023 for $89.99.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand with Wireless Charging)

The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station optimizes desktop space with versatile connectivity, enhanced user posture and layered space for better device organization. This all-in-one desktop tool supports 4K@60Hz HDMI connectivity and 10 Gbps data transfer speeds via multiple port options. This docking station also enables 100W laptop charging, and 45W PD charging via two ports and Qi wireless pad charging connectivity. With 12 ports covering a full range of functions, users can instantly connect all of the devices on their desk without needing to constantly plug and unplug. Thanks to its raised design, users can easily push their mouse, keyboard, and laptop under the stand when not in use to cut down on clutter. The docking station also includes a cable management system to keep USB and HDMI cables organized and untangled.

The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station will be available on Anker.com and Amazon.com starting January 30 for $249.99.

AnkerMake M5 3D Printer and V6 Color Engine

The AnkerMake M5 3D Printer sets new standards for speed and efficiency, printing in standard mode speeds at 250 mm/s with acceleration of up to 2,500 mm/s². This allows the M5 to cut the average print time up to 70% without sacrificing print quality. The M5 is easy to set up within 15 minutes and also features a built-in camera with AI print monitoring that alerts the user if there are any issues during the process.

The AnkerMake V6 Color Engine, which will be available in summer 2023, works with the M5 to print in up to six different colors in a single project. The V6 Engine supports water-soluble materials including PVA. The V6 also includes automatic spool-changing to seamlessly switch from an empty spool to a full spool. Plus, the V6 works with the AnkerMake Slicer software to auto-calculate the exact color and material lengths needed to complete the project.

The AnkerMake M5 3D printer will be available starting January 5 on AnkerMake.com for $799.99.

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Microphone

The AnkerWork M650 wireless microphone packs best-in-class audio and noise cancellation technology into a device that is compact, portable and easy to use. The M650 is designed with a dual-channel microphone that can record two sound sources at the same time. This device also includes VoiceShield™ noise cancellation to concentrate audio pickup on human voices and block out external background sound distractions. The M650 delivers up to 15 hours of battery life and can recharge from zero to full capacity in just 90 minutes. The device's charging box can also be used for automatic Bluetooth pairing and reading audio files.

The M650's sleek, compact design can be paired with interchangeable color covers that make this device a perfect accessory for fashion and style content streamers. The M650's transmitter is equipped with a high-resolution LCD touchscreen for adjusting volume and playback audio levels in real-time. Combine all of these features and functionality with internal storage that can handle up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio, as well as seamless compatibility with smartphones or digital cameras, the M650 is the perfect wireless microphone for content pros who want to blend style with powerful performance.

The AnkerWork M650 will be available on AnkerWork.com and Amazon.com starting in March 2023 for $249.

eufy Clean X9 Pro

The eufy Clean X9 Pro is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum designed with a Twin-Turbo Powered MopMaster™ System. The system delivers a powerful motor providing constant dynamic pressure. With 5,500 Pa suction, floating brush and a high-powered motor, the X9 Pro can collect dust and clean stubborn stains across many different surfaces. The cleaning procedure of the X9 Pro is completely automated. The robotic vacuum returns to its station on its own after completing the floor cleaning process to self-clean and dry.

The eufy Clean X9 Pro will be launching later this year on eufy.com and Amazon.com for $899.99.

eufy Security Smart Wireless Security System

The eufy Security Smart Wireless security system is designed to deliver Wi-Fi coverage of up to 5,000 ft to reach every corner of a home or small business with MultiBridge™ Wi-Fi Technology. The system eliminates wires between the cameras and the base station for easy installation wherever a power outlet is available.

A 1 TB storage drive is included to enable free 24/7 continuous recording for up to 30 days for 4 cameras. The local storage can be expanded up to 8 TB with a 3.5 inch storage drive, providing up to 6 months of 24/7 continuous recording for 4 cameras. With HybridAI™ in the camera, this system equipped with 4K resolution can complete complex data processing such as human recognition, appearance analysis, and motion detection of humans, vehicles, pets, and packages via multiple devices.

The Smart Wireless Security System from eufy Security will be available in late February for $599.99 on eufy.com and Amazon.com.

eufy Security Wall Light Cam Family

The Wall Light Cam family is designed with all-in-one security that provides a seamlessly integrated camera and light combination to deliver discreet protection at the user's home. Both the Wired Wall Light Cam and Solar Wall Light Cam are designed with real-time video viewing capabilities that can save events in local storage.

The Wired Wall Light Cam provides 1,200 lumens with adjustable light settings, dusk-to-dawn smart illumination and color changing capabilities that is perfect for porch, yard, garage and garden areas. The Solar Wall Light Cam can stay fully charged with just 2 hours of sunlight per day. The 300-lumen brightness has a comfortable tone for night-time use and removes dark spots from your home perimeter while recording all motion triggered events.

The Wired Wall Light Cam and Solar Wall Light Cam from eufy Security will be available February and April for $149.99 and $99.99 respectively on eufy.com and Amazon.com.

eufy Security SmartTrack Card

The eufy Security SmartTrack Card's 2.4mm design enables the device to be placed in a wallet, passport or luggage for safe, accurate tracking using the Apple Find My app. The SmartTrack Card includes a water-resistant coating and a removable battery that lasts up to three years. The device packs a loud alarm that can still clearly be heard even if the card is covered up or is located several rooms away from the user. With the metal clip pasted on SmartTrack Card, users can clip it onto anything they want.

The eufy Security SmartTrack Card will be available on eufy.com and Amazon.com with the 20% off early-bird code eufycard20 from January 9 - 19 for $29.99.

For more information on any of these devices, please contact PR@anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About AnkerWork

AnkerWork is focused on improving the hybrid work experience, by bringing collaboration solutions to the personal workspace. This includes speakerphones, headsets, video solutions and more. Additional information can be found at ankerwork.com.

About AnkerMake

AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's #1 brand for intelligent 3D printing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information about AnkerMake can be found at AnkerMake.com.

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anker Innovations