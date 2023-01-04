Mapbox Debuts 3D Live Navigation to Power the User Experience of Next-Generation Connected Vehicles

Mapbox 3D Live Navigation combines lane geometries, realtime sensor detections and road weather into a comprehensive navigation experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox , the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications, announced Mapbox 3D Live Navigation that combines 3D lane models, real-time sensor information, sign data, environmental models, 3D landmark buildings, dynamic lighting conditions and weather data to deliver an accurate, more natural and visually stunning navigation experience.

"With Mapbox 3D Live Navigation, millions of data points converge in real-time to create the most accurate, real-life and intuitive navigation experience for drivers," said Peter Sirota, CEO of Mapbox. "This sets a new standard for what consumers will expect in the future from auto manufacturers and the type of information they will need to feel safe and secure in their vehicle."

3D lane-level guidance and real-time ADAS information

Mapbox 3D Live Navigation combines map data from millions of vehicles on the road and aerial imagery into a comprehensive map with 3D lanes together and relevant sign post information. It then uses the car's sensor information to display the lane-level location of the vehicle and adjacent vehicles, and simplifies navigation in complex intersections and multilane highways. Using real-time sensor information, Mapbox 3D Live Navigation also displays Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) hazard warnings on the map to ensure the driver's situational awareness is consistent with the surroundings of the vehicle.

Dynamic Lighting and Weather Conditions

Mapbox 3D Live Navigation integrates ambient weather and road weather alerts. Sun angles, scene lighting, and shadow angles are true to the time of day and actual local conditions, providing visual orientation cues reflecting the real world. These advanced rendering features are integrated with a carefully chosen level of detail for instant legibility and reduced visual context-switching for drivers, ensuring an information-rich visual experience while eliminating distractions. Road weather alerts provide drivers updates of changing conditions to the minute, enabling them to change routes and make accurate plans.

Detailed guidance for parking and charging

Mapbox high-resolution 3D models for major landmarks and buildings help improve map orientation, and increase the level of visual details for better mapping of entrances, parking, and charging locations. Mapbox 3D Live Navigation simplifies EV charging by combining high precision EV chargepoint data with navigation on parking aisle level to get drivers to charging stations hassle-free.

To participate in the private preview of Mapbox Live 3D Navigation, register at: mapbox.com/3d-navigation.

Additional resources:

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 3.5 million registered developers and nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

For more information, visit www.mapbox.com .

