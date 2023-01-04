Marc Anthony Enters the Bond Repair Category with a New Clinically Proven Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ Collection

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Anthony hair care, a brand with over 27 years of salon and product expertise, is thrilled to announce its latest revolutionary collection - Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ - that delivers salon quality bond repair at 1/3 of salon prices. The system of products is formulated with a Rescuplex™ Bond Rescue Complex to repair hair's damaged bonds - including disulfide bonds, which are the same bonds repaired by the leading salon brands.

The collection consists of: Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ Daily Care Shampoo, Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ Daily Care Conditioner, Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ Repair & Protect Leave-In Treatment and Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ Concentrated Hydrating Mask.

The Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ system reinforces and protects hair on a molecular level and is clinically proven to rebuild and maintains hair's damaged disulfide bonds. Unlike many other bond repair solutions, the innovative composition of Rescuplex™, with a specific polymer chain length, provides increased affinity to the hair resulting in improved performance. In molecular testing studies up to 50%1 of damaged disulfide bonds were recovered.

The Structure of Hair Bonds

Hair bonds are structures that link polypeptide chains of amino acids together that makeup hair's protein content. There are three types of bonds including: Hydrogen, salt and disulfide. Hair bonds can become weak or break over time from repeated hair coloring, chemicals, heat, daily styling and pollution resulting in hair that is weak, dry and dull.

The strong disulfide bonds give hair elasticity and account for a significant amount of hair's strength. Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ specifically targets these disulfide bonds to restore a critical part of the molecular structure.

Key Benefits

Formulated with Rescuplex™ Bond Rescue Complex and a blend of power ingredients like rice bran oil, rosemary oil, hydrolyzed quinoa and vitamin C for improved moisture, elasticity and shine, the Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ system protects disulfide bonds from initial damage, repairs broken bonds and strengthens hair.

"Marc Anthony has a track record for bringing professional quality products to consumers at an affordable price," says Mina Kim, Vice President of Brand Marketing at MAV Beauty Brands. "At a time when consumers are making more discerning choices with their spend, we want to ensure everyone has access to a salon quality bond repair solution. I am thrilled with the amazing consumer feedback and clinical testing results that prove you don't need to spend a lot to get true disulfide bond repair."

Key benefits from clinical trials:

111% Stronger Hair 3

140% Smoother Hair 3

129% Shinier Hair 3

97% Felt More Moisturized 3

90% Improvement in Breakage 4

90% Felt More Manageable 3

50% Damaged Disulfide Bond Recovery 1

For all hair types

Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Paraben-free, Sulfate-free, Phthalate-free

88% of consumers are interested in repair and strength2. Marc Anthony fills a price and channel gap for this primary need-state by offering high-efficacy bond repair at a mass and drugstore price point. Similar products from leading salon brands that repair disulfide bonds are over $30. Suitable for all hair types, salon quality repair is here, without doing damage to your budget.

Each product in the four-part Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ system has a suggested retail price of $9.99 USD and can be purchased at Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid and other retailers January 2023.

Available January/February at Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix, Walmart Canada, Loblaws and other retailers nationwide. Suggested retail price $12.99 CAD each

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is a creator of world-class, pro-quality hair care products. More than 27 years ago, celebrity hair stylist Marc Anthony set out on a mission to create superior hair products rooted in salon heritage; products that nourish, hydrate, and protect hair without frequent visits to the salon. With three generations of hair experts, the deep knowledge of hair and styling lives well beyond the lab. Today, the Marc Anthony team of style-makers and beauty lovers never sit still. Traveling the world to bring you the best ingredients and the latest trends to create professional quality products. Hair should be a fun and effortless. Marc Anthony wants to make your hair play easily with premium, fool-proof products at an affordable price, and made accessible at major food, drug, mass and specialty retailers in North America and in over twenty-eight countries globally.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 35 countries around the world and in more than 100 major retailers. Visit mavbeautybrands.com for more information about MAV Beauty Brands.

Visit marcanthony.com for more information on Marc Anthony, A MAV Beauty Brand.

1 Molecular Raman spectroscopy measurement untreated vs mask.

2 Marc Anthony Consumer Survey (290 US Food, Drug, Mass, Amazon and Beauty Specialty consumers. 3/8/2022)

Based on clinical grading of 31 people after using the Repair Bond +Rescuplex™ System of shampoo, mask, conditioner and leave-in treatment, 3after 3 uses, over 5 days or 4 after 1 use, compared to untreated hair.

