MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and its Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 325 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

communications@mongodb.com

