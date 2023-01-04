Sobel Network Shipping Company, Inc. is Proud to Be Featured in Times Square

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. has provided turnkey logistics solutions as a worldwide freight forwarder since 1949 and are now proud to be featured in Times Square. Sobel is currently one of the top freight forwarders in the state of New York and they look forward to growing and serving the state even more. Sobel's roots run deep in the community, and they believe in giving back in an effort to better New York City, its residents, and the state.

The Growth of Sobel Network Shipping

In the last few years, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. has grown by leaps and bounds. They have welcomed new talent to their team while opening numerous offices nationwide. In the last year, they had the chance to connect in a meaningful way with the Adopt-a-Highway team in New York. Immediately, the Sobel team took the initiative and joined forces with the program.

Partnering with the Adopt-a-Highway Program in N.Y.

The Adopt-a-Highway program has diligently cleaned over a million miles of interstates and highways nationwide. In New York state the program has adopted around 5,000 miles of highway. Sobel is proud to add to that number and lend a hand in keeping New York litter free and beautiful. Roadside trash looks bad and is also a hazard to motorists and wildlife.

Improving the Environment and New York Communities

To give back to the communities in New York, Sobel's team will work alongside others in the Adopt-a-Highway program to show New York pride and better the state in a meaningful way. Sobel has adopted three sections of highway that run from Queens to Nassau County. The roadway section is on the Southern State Parkway. Sobel will care for both the westbound and eastbound along with the Cross Island Parkway southbound. It is hoped that Sobel's participation in the Adopt-a-Highway program will not only improve the environment but also the communities in New York.

Continued Commitment to Customers and the Environment

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a respected worldwide freight forwarder that remains dedicated to meeting the needs of suppliers and customers by providing global shipping solutions. Sobel takes care of your cargo as if it were their own.

The Sobel team is proud of the recognition of being featured in New York's Time Square. They also look forward to continuing to serve the N.Y. community and state.

