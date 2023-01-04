WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JANUARY 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better time to visit The Bahamas than during the winter. As temperatures drop in much of the world, the sun keeps shining brightly on the archipelago. And throughout 2023, travellers can join in on celebrations marking 50 years of Independence, complete with larger-than-life Junkanoo festivities, special hotel deals and endless opportunities to explore the sun, sand and sea.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (PRNewswire)

Throughout 2023, travelers can join in on celebrations marking 50 years of Independence.

NEWS

Junkanoo Celebrations Returned to Nassau — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Bahamas' cultural festival made its highly anticipated return to Nassau's Bay Street in December, selling more than 2,500 tickets for its Boxing Day (26 Dec.) and New Year's (2 Jan.) celebrations. Events will continue throughout the Out Islands in January with Junkanoo festivals in The Exumas (6 Jan.) and on Cat Island (10 Jan.).

Hidden Worlds and The Bahamas Debut an Immersive Miami Dining Experience — Hidden Worlds, a company known for its immersive events, returns to Miami in partnership with The Islands of The Bahamas to host a 13-day dining pop-up that merges art, entertainment and conservation efforts. Tickets for "Our Ocean, Our World," which takes place from 15 Feb. to 4 Mar. 2023, are now available for purchase. Part of the proceeds of the event, which is meant to increase awareness for ocean conservation, will benefit Beneath the Waves, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the ocean's ecosystems.

JetBlue to Launch Daily Flights from New York City to Nassau — Beginning in spring 2023, New Yorkers will be able to quickly and easily reach the white sand beaches of The Bahamas with nonstop daily flights on JetBlue from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

A New International Airport Opened on The Berry Islands — On 16 Dec., The Bahamas officially opened its newest international airport, Great Harbour Cay Airport on The Berry Islands. Air carriers Aztec Airways, Tropic Ocean Airways and Makers Air all offer flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Bahamas Recognized Across USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards 2023 — The Islands of The Bahamas scored nine accolades in USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards 2023. Honours include "Best Caribbean Attraction" and "Best Caribbean Beach" which were designated to Lucayan National Park (#7) and Tropic of Cancer Beach (#5), respectively.

Four of The Bahamas' Digital Campaigns Win Platinum Viddy Awards — The Bahamas won Platinum Viddy Awards for the following four digital tourism campaigns: Lady of the Pineapple Fields, Fly Away, Secrets of the West End, and Welcome to Cat Island.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages .

Bundle Up Savings This Winter With Flight and Accommodation Deals From Vacation Express — In partnership with Vacation Express, travellers flying from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island (FPO) this January, can book a three-night vacation package starting at $699. The package includes round-trip airfare and accommodations at the all-inclusive Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan.

Winter Deal from the U.S. and Canada only for U.S. and Canada Residents Travelling to the Out Islands — Pre-book a 4-night or longer stay at a participating Out Islands property and receive a $250 air credit. The promotion is available to book now through 31 Jan. 2023 for travel until 31 Aug. 2023. Blackout dates and terms apply.

Celebrate The Ocean Club's 60th Anniversary in Style — The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, is commemorating its 60th anniversary from 10 – 12 Feb. 2023. To join in on the celebrations, guests can book the "Diamond Anniversary Celebration Package," which includes one night at the resort as well as tickets to the "Diamonds are Forever" dinner reception, themed after the resort's 007 James Bond legacy. For pricing and more information, guests can reach out to the reservations team at reservations.oceanclub@fourseasons.com

Join Atlantis Paradise Island's 25-Year Celebrations for a 25% Discount — In celebration of Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th anniversary, the resort is offering guests at The Coral, The Royal, and The Reef up to 25% off a 5+ night stay. The booking window is from 1 – 25 Jan. 2023 for travel through 15 Dec. 2023.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation