Criteo Announces Preferred Relationship with Magnite to Extend Retailer Audiences into CTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company and Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced a preferred relationship that will enable Criteo's global retailer partners to leverage Connected TV (CTV) through Magnite. By collaborating, retailers can drive growth by extending their audiences off-site into addressable CTV environments, in turn, providing closed-loop measurement to their brand and agency partners.

According to eMarketer, CTV and retail media are among some of the fastest-growing digital ad channels this year, with CTV projected to grow 27.2% and retail media by 20.5% in the US.

"Retail media is moving up the marketing funnel, and we'll see CTV and closed-loop measurement converge this year," said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. "Together, Magnite's brand-safe, best-in-class CTV inventory and Criteo's powerful in-market, Commerce Audiences will bring meaningful, measurable results to retailers, driving more revenue."

Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite commented: "Criteo occupies a unique position in the retail media marketplace, helping 160 retailers globally extend their audiences beyond their own walls. We're excited to work closely with the Criteo team to add value with our CTV expertise and help retailers leverage the high impact of premium, large-screen CTV along with the dynamic, audience-specific strengths that this format can deliver."

Retailers can leverage the Criteo and Magnite preferred relationship today. The collaboration will enhance Criteo's Demand-side Platform (DSP), Commerce Max designed for enterprise brands and agencies, while also providing new, unique demand opportunities for Magnite's platform customers. Commerce Max soft launched after a successful market test with Best Buy in September 2022 and will be available in key markets later this year.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

