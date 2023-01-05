JUNO DIAGNOSTICS™ ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF CLINICAL ADVISORY BOARD TO SUPPORT ITS NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL SCREENING (NIPS) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics ™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board ("CAB"). The high-profile board is comprised of leading industry experts in women's health, reproductive medicine, and patient-centered prenatal care, which will further the Company's ability to support a broader community before, during, and after their pregnancy journeys.

"We enthusiastically welcome this groundbreaking group of leaders to the Juno Diagnostics team," said Dr. Mathias Ehrich , JunoDx™ Chief Medical Officer. "Our company strives to provide prenatal care that is accessible and affordable because we believe that we can and should do more than the current status quo. The Clinical Advisory Board will further this vision with our members' patient-centered approach to healthcare, including successfully utilizing social media to connect to and support pregnant people directly and in real time. Including maternal-fetal medical specialists, our board breaks the mold often seen within traditional prenatal-focused corporate CABs, offering a diverse perspective on the pregnancy experience closely aligned with the JunoDx™ mission."

The CAB will provide clinical guidance that advances JunoDx™ products and mission. The Company's lead product, the Juno Hazel™ screen, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes the Company's proprietary Sample Collection Kit, thereby offering improved access to high-quality screening results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

"We are privileged to work with such an outstanding group of women's health leaders on our Clinical Advisory Board," said Dirk van den Boom , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx™. "These recognized leaders represent several different OB/GYN disciplines, including Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, and Women's Health, as well as deep expertise in the latest advancements in prenatal care. We look forward to their contributions as we grow the adoption of Juno Hazel™ and expand our NIPS portfolio with additional products and services."

Juno aims to build a platform enhancing access to prenatal screenings and information for all pregnant people. Through Juno Hazel™ NIPS and its accompanying services, including curated educational resources and personalized genetic counseling support, the Company intends to partner with physicians and genetic counselors to facilitate a higher level of prenatal care.

The members of the Clinical Advisory Board include:

ALLISON K. RODGERS, M.D.

Dr. Allison K. Rodgers is double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility who has practiced medicine since 2004. She completed her residency at Case Western Reserve-Metrohealth Medical Center Cleveland Clinic, followed by a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She is currently the Director of Education at Fertility Centers of Illinois , a US Fertility Practice. She shares fertility education on social media with more than 1.3 million followers between TikTok and Instagram .

Dr. Rodgers' personal experiences with secondary infertility and pregnancy loss inform her unique insights into reproductive medicine, contributing to compassionate and individualized patient care. She is published in top medical journals covering endometriosis, tubal factor infertility, in vitro fertilization, and donor sperm. Her special interests include in-vitro fertilization, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, unexplained infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, premature ovarian insufficiency, LGTBQIA+ fertility, reciprocal IVF, and transgender fertility.

CHRISTOPHER ROBINSON, M.D.

Dr. Christopher Robinson is a founding partner at Charleston Maternal Fetal Medicine. He provides high-risk pregnancy care and serves as Department Chair for Obstetrics and Gynecology at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He has recently served on the Board of Directors and Annual Program Committee for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Dr. Robinson was nominated for the 2019-2020 Editor Award by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology , the leading journal in the OB/GYN medical specialty. He has completed advanced training in medical bioinformatics and machine learning and is a globally recognized expert in obesity and hypertensive disease in pregnancy.

DANIELLE JONES, M.D.

Dr. Danielle Jones is a board-certified OB/GYN from Texas currently practicing in Aotearoa/New Zealand, serving as Lead Colposcopist for the Southland region. In addition to her clinical practice, she is known online as @MamaDoctorJones . She is recognized as a leading voice in pregnancy and gynecology education, with over 3 million followers across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Dr. Jones acts as a digital ambassador for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists ( ACOG ), serves as a medical advisor to several start-ups in health technology spaces, and is often cited as an expert by major media outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, and BBC World News. She is passionate about patient empowerment and autonomy, including LGBTQIA+ individuals in pregnancy and gynecologic care, and advocating for reproductive rights through education.

DEBORAH BELLESHEIM, WHNP

Deborah Bellesheim is a Board-Certified Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP) who has worked with the Obstetrix Medical Group 's outpatient office in Denver, Colorado, since 2015. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Vermont and completed a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Colorado.

Nurse Bellesheim has experience working in high-risk labor and delivery units, where she pursued her interests in managing high-risk pregnancies. She has assisted in facilitating two notable studies focused on prenatal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) screening quality improvement practices. Deborah believes that medical and emotional support provided during prenatal and postpartum care is the most rewarding aspect of her career.

LISA MASTERSON, M.D.

Dr. Lisa Masterson is a board-certified OB/GYN in private practice in Santa Monica, California, specializing in obstetrics, gynecology, infertility, adolescent gynecology, family planning, and weight management.

Dr. Masterson is recognized as the Emmy-nominated co-host of the award-winning daytime medical talk show "The Doctors." Dr. Masterson has been embraced as a spokesperson for women's wellness by Fortune 500 companies and has received accolades from notable groups like the Red Cross and the March of Dimes . Dr. Masterson is globally recognized for her charitable work in decreasing maternal mortality in underprivileged areas of Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

About the Juno Hazel™ Screen

The Juno Hazel™ screen is paired with the JunoDx Sample Collection Kit that enables immediate generation of blood plasma for subsequent laboratory testing from only a few drops of blood – reducing cost, increasing access, and improving the NIPS experience. The approach eliminates the need for traditional phlebotomy, a significant access hurdle for this type of test in many clinical settings. Juno Hazel™ screens for common chromosomal variations, including trisomy 21, 18, and 13, with the opportunity to report on additional clinical content. The Juno Hazel™ screen was launched in November 2022.

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining accessibility, affordability, and transparency. The Company has developed a proprietary Sample Collection Kit and Device to facilitate capillary blood-based testing. Its lead product, the Juno Hazel™ screen, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes the proprietary Sample Collection Kit and improves access to high-quality screening results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

