PacketFabric Now Available in Google Marketplace

Customers can now provision multi-cloud data migration services on demand.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, a leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud Marketplace as a Technology Partner, giving organizations the ability to connect multi-cloud environments up to multiple 100Gs for data migration in minutes and the ability to automate direct connectivity between private cloud colocation and cloud providers all on PacketFabric's 65+TB private network.

"Organizations require both agility and flexibility in how they connect to their most mission-critical applications in the cloud. We are thrilled to be working with Google Cloud to provide these solutions with a superior user experience," said Michael Glickman, Chief of Business Development of PacketFabric.

To achieve this milestone, SADA, a Google Cloud partner and a five-time Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year , was engaged for the end-to-end process to list PacketFabric's Cloud Router offering on Google Cloud Marketplace through its Marketplace Integration Services practice. PacketFabric is also a member of SADA's SaaS Alliance Program , which provides go-to-market strategy and resources for B2B SaaS ISV companies built on Google Cloud."

With PacketFabric joining Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprises will have access to a self-service Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform built on a global carrier-class, private optical network that allows businesses to create, manage and deploy complete multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and custom network connectivity solutions just like any cloud resource. Enterprises can transform their digital operations with PacketFabric Cloud Router to link cloud to cloud for data migration in minutes. Key features include:

Private and secure connectivity between cloud providers. The PacketFabric Cloud Router provides Layer 2 and Layer 3 connectivity over PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service platform, allowing customers to completely bypass the public internet.

Optimized, low latency service. In addition to bypassing the public internet, the Cloud Router transports data across the best path through the PacketFabric network platform. By automatically distributing routing instances, that traffic will never need to take a longer path through a fixed central location resulting in highly optimized cloud-to-cloud data transfers.

Turn up network - Fast! Cloud-native with no hardware requirements. Our Cloud Routers do not require a physical interface or cross-connect into the PacketFabric platform, meaning that you do not need on-premises equipment in a colocation facility.

Additional transparency and control. Enterprise users control traffic between different cloud providers as well as different regions on the same cloud provider, with full visibility into traffic statistics.

A dynamic hybrid and multi-cloud architecture. Use the PacketFabric API or PacketFabric Terraform Provider to automate direct connectivity between private cloud in colocation and cloud providers.

Migration Cost Savings . Utilizing the PacketFabric network when moving data to Google Cloud reduces egress charges.

Short, flexible contract terms to match cloud consumption patterns. PacketFabric services run on a carrier-class, global fiber optic network with hourly, monthly, and up to 36 monthly billing terms.

"PacketFabric is proud to be a NaaS leader and be available to customers on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Dave Ward, Chief Executive Officer, PacketFabric. "As many enterprises move to Google Cloud they now have instant access to the industry's lowest friction and most scalable multi-cloud routing solution."

Explore PacketFabric on Google Cloud Marketplace here . To learn more about PacketFabric's network or to request a demo, click here .

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest packet-switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

