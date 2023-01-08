Volition Issues Business Review 2022

HENDERSON, Nev, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has issued a Business Review of 2022, outlining its key highlights as the organization transitions from a company solely focused on research and development to one with commercial operations.

Volition's major achievements in 2022 include:

Expanding access to the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test on a worldwide basis

Achieving a CE mark for Nu.Q® NETs

Launching its U.S. clinical product development and regulatory programs

Developing its Nu.Q® pipeline

Scaling up its operations

Read Volition's Business Review here or watch the video below.

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "2022 was a phenomenal year for Volition. For over a decade we have sought to advance the science of epigenetics, develop and refine our technology to be - what we believe to be - the best-in-class in the diagnostics industry.

"Powered by Nu.Q®, our Nucleosomics™ technology has the potential to play an important role in the ﬁght to save lives and improve outcomes worldwide and we are thrilled that our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is now commercially available, with plans to commercialize Nu.Q® NETs also well underway. We expect that 2023 will be another exciting year."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor / Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aa4EWk0oXmI

