Secura Bio, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for Duvelisib for the Treatment of Patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Secura Bio, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for Duvelisib for the Treatment of Patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio) - ( www.securabio.com ), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, today announces that the European Commission (EC) issued an Orphan Drug Designation for duvelisib for the treatment of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Duvelisib was previously granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Orphan Drug Designation in the EU is granted by the EC based on a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products. It is intended to encourage the development of drugs that may provide significant benefit to patients suffering from rare, life-threatening diseases. If approved for marketing, this designation will provide ten years of marketing exclusivity and other special incentives for sponsors, including eligibility for protocol assistance and possible exemptions or reductions in certain regulatory fees.

Duvelisib is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first US-approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and gamma pathways, which are involved in the proliferation and sustenance of malignant cells. Duvelisib was fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2018 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies.

"This Orphan Drug Designation recognizes the significant unmet need in patients with PTCL, especially those with relapsed/refractory disease. This patient group has very limited therapeutic options and duvelisib may offer a new choice of therapy." Said Dr. David Sidransky, Clinical Advisor to Secura Bio.

"Secura Bio is dedicated to developing duvelisib for the treatment of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, which includes relapsed/refractory PTCL. We are investing significant corporate resources in this endeavor and hope to see new treatment options brought to the market which may benefit patients, such as those with relapse/refractory PTCL." Said Joseph M. Limber, President and CEO of Secura Bio.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit www.securabio.com .

About COPIKTRA (duvelisib)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first US approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com . Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31% (4% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts.

Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers.

CYP3A inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

CYP3A substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for COPIKTRA (duvelisib).

About Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops in mature white blood cells called "T cells" and "natural killer (NK) cells"1 which circulate through the bloodstream and lymphatic system. PTCL accounts for between 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) and generally affects people aged 60 years and older. Although there are many different subtypes of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, they often present in a similar way, with widespread, enlarged, typically painless lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, and/or groin. There are currently no well-established standards of care for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

Related Links

https://www.securabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secura Bio, Inc.