Bio4t2 announces first patient infused with CAR-T targeting solid tumors

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio4t2 dosed the first patient with T cells bearing a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that targets overexpression of BT-001 antigen present on various types of solid tumors. The CAR-T (B4t2-001) was developed from Bio4t2's PrismCore platform.

Bio4t2 is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company generating CAR-T that recognize...
Bio4t2 is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company generating CAR-T that recognize self-antigens over-expressed on solid tumors using an exclusive technology, PrismCore (TM).(PRNewswire)
"This clinical trial is at the cutting edge of CAR-T biology and provides a path to treating invasive cancers."

"This first-in-human study marks the initial therapeutic to be evaluated from Bio4t2's technology," said Dr. Laurence Cooper MD-PhD, Executive Chairman of the board. "PrismCore is capable of rapidly generating CAR-T to safely target self-antigens, opening a new frontier to delivering CAR-T to treat many types of solid tumors. This clinical trial is at the cutting edge of CAR-T biology and provides a path to treating the enormous numbers of patients who suffer from invasive cancers worldwide," added Dr. Cooper.

"We are excited to have started the clinical trial for our first CAR-T therapy targeting BT-001, which is a novel antigen for such therapies," said Farzad Haerizadeh, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, and co-founder. "Our CAR-T is calibrated through PrismCore to discriminate between levels of BT-001 on tumors versus healthy cells. Indeed, B4t2-001 in preclinical studies in rodents and non-human primates, safely exhibited potent antitumor activity with long-term protective capacity. This trial helps validate the platform enabling the development of safe and effective CAR-T therapies against multiple types of solid tumors," said Haerizadeh.

About the clinical trial 

The phase 1 investigator-initiated study (clinicaltrials.gov NCT05621486) evaluates ascending doses of B4t2-001 targeting BT-001 in patients with solid tumors. This trial assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and preliminary efficacy of autologous CAR-T as a single agent after lymphodepletion in adult subjects at Shanghai East and Shanghai Artemed hospitals in China.

About Bio4t2

Bio4t2 is a global clinical stage privately held biopharmaceutical company generating CAR-T that recognize self-antigens over-expressed on solid tumors using an exclusive technology. The proprietary PrismCore platform combines algorithmic learning with supervised and iterative designs of CARs to rapidly generate genetically modified T cells with desired effector functions. With operations in China and USA, Bio4t2 can swiftly translate CAR-T into clinical trials to understand their therapeutic potential. Bio4t2 is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

Media Contact:
Jenny Bourbiel
jbourbiel@bridgewestgroup.com

General Contact:
Farzad Haerizadeh
info@bio4t2.com

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.