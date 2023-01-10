Curbio Announces Expansion into Kansas City, Providing Home Sellers with the Ultimate Fix-Now Pay-Later Home Improvement Solution

The pre-listing home improvement solution helps Kansas City real estate agents and their clients sell homes quickly and for top dollar amid competitive housing market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces its expansion into the Kansas City market.

Curbio focuses on improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and completes projects 50% faster than the average general contractor, transforming the way homeowners get their homes ready to sell. Homeowners can work with their realtor to use Curbio for any pre-listing home improvement project, so that they can sell their homes for top dollar without spending weeks doing DIY projects or hours on the phone lining up contractors.

How it works

Realtors work with Curbio to determine what projects need to be done in the home to sell for top dollar. From there, Curbio gives a same day estimate and creates a virtual home walk-through to finalize project details. Homeowners then sign a contract with zero payment due until closing, and zero interest, fees or premiums. Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and serves as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects.

Curbio will complete any work that is needed to get a home move-in ready, no matter the size or cost, including:

Flooring installation

Electrical work

Plumbing work

Interior and exterior painting

Landscaping

Roofing

Fencing

Pool maintenance

Pest control

Fireplace refresh

Junk removal

Drywall repair

Staging

Deep cleaning and decluttering

Mold remediation

The increasingly competitive real estate market

According to the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS, December data showed inventory was up nearly 32% compared to the previous year, meaning sellers are facing more competition when they put their homes on the market. Additionally, home sales decreased by 35% in December compared to the previous year, as the real estate buying frenzy continues to fade.

"Homeowners in Kansas City are no longer putting sale signs in their yards and having multiple offers on their homes," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "We want to help real estate agents determine which projects will help their sellers get the most value out of their home sale. By making pre-listing home improvements, people can expect to sell their homes quickly with maximum profit and minimum headaches."

Curbio now serves 33 major markets across the United States.

Realtors who want to get an estimate can visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

