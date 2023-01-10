HILTI TO ADD MORE THAN 30 NEW CORDLESS TOOLS TO ALL-ON-ONE NURON BATTERY PLATFORM

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry announced today that in 2023 more than 30 new cordless tools will be added to its already robust portfolio of more than 70 existing Nuron battery-powered tools. And, at the upcoming World of Concrete in Las Vegas, customers will have the opportunity to get hands-on with more than a dozen of these new Nuron tools.

With a multitude of tools that span across a variety of trades, Hilti extends solutions for applications in formwork, pipe hanging and metal cutting. The latest Nuron innovations make a compelling argument for flipping tool cribs to fully cordless, leaving the hassle of fumes and generators behind with the DSH 700-22 Rear handle cordless cut-off saw, the NCV 10-22 Ultimate concrete vibrator, the NCV 4-22 Pencil concrete vibrator; and the SB 6-22 Wide mouth cordless band saw.

The DSH 700-22 virtually eliminates the need for gas powered cut-off saws on the job. The NCV 10-22 improves safety to concrete placement applications through removing the fuel and fumes associated with traditional gas-powered backpack concrete vibrators. The NCV 4-22 helps enable operators to vibrate concrete in the hardest to reach parts of the concrete pour with its narrow head and more than enough power to finish the job. The SB 6-22's wide mouth band saw has a deep cutting capacity of 5" and a two-handed cutting experience for optimal safety.

"Transitioning from gas or corded to the Nuron all-on-one cordless platform with Hilti reduces tool crib complexity, without compromising on performance," said Mike McGowan, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America. "And Nuron continues to enable businesses to make informed decisions using real-time jobsite data obtained from its cloud-connected, intelligent cordless tools and batteries."

Nuron tools help improve productivity with versatile 22V Li-ion batteries delivering optimum power-to-weight ratio for most drilling, driving, and cutting jobs. Nuron's new electronics provide insights on battery and tool use and empowering proactive tool crib optimization. Nuron provides upgraded durability and cordless battery performance monitoring with a built-in battery health tester, sealed electronics, shock absorbers and reinforced housing to better protect against the toughest jobsite conditions.

Hilti diamond and carbide blades and drill bits are designed specifically for Hilti Nuron cordless tools to increase system performance or extend the life of the power tool accessories. When Nuron tools and accessories are combined, they enable jobsites to work faster, harder, and more efficiently to stay on schedule and budget.

For more information on Hilti at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, visit hilti.com/WOC.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

