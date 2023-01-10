JennyCo Selects Polygon to Power Healthcare Data Exchange for Web3

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JennyCo, the world's first cryptographically secured healthcare data exchange, has initially chosen Ethereum Layer-2 scaling network, Polygon, as its blockchain of choice for its beta mobile application and token launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Welcome to the world's first cryptographically secured healthcare data exchange. Control, monetize and gain insights from your health data. (PRNewsfoto/JennyCo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

JennyCo joins a long list of global companies that chose Polygon as their entry point into Web3.

The JennyCo founders bring together many years of experience in Al, genetic medicine, and algorithmic trading. Major companies are already buying and selling individual's data without their knowledge or consent. JennyCo intends to address this by putting individuals in complete control of their data. JennyCo supports individual ownership and privacy of healthcare information. In addition to the health data exchange, users can share their data with JennyCo Inc to benefit from direct AI-generated personalized results on a HIPAA-Compliant Web 3.0 Blockchain platform.

JennyCo plans to use the Polygon blockchain technology to enable consumers to share and access data and insights, improve health outcomes, increase personalization, and lower costs. Polygon is a scalable blockchain network that allows developers and enterprises to build Web3 experiences.

JennyCo joins a long list of global companies that chose Polygon as their entry point into Web3. Layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon can improve the scalability and efficiency of blockchain networks by allowing transactions to be processed off-chain and batch-validated on the main chain. This can reduce transaction fees, decrease friction, and improve the user experience.

By using Polygon as the initial blockchain protocol for its MVP, JennyCo can leverage blockchain technology's security and decentralized nature to create a secure and transparent healthcare data exchange. Opportunities for future collaborations with other networks, such as Constellation Network, will allow cross-chain interoperability to further support our mission and technology when the time is right.

JennyCo CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Michael Nova states, "JennyCo is designed to easily integrate with a wide variety of healthcare data, providers, individual clients, and large corporation users. As such, we need to anticipate explosive growth and be prepared to scale accordingly; therefore, Polygon became the obvious initial solution. While our unique company and user requirements dictate our Web 3.0 selection, it's certainly inspiring to build a community alongside some of the largest consumer brands in the world."

Press Contact Info:

Ryan Brownlow

Ryan@JennyCo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JennyCo, Inc.