Markt POS Launches First All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Solution to Meet the Needs of Small to Medium Grocery and Specialty Markets

Solution combines deep grocery industry expertise with next-gen POS retail technology

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markt POS today announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) software dedicated exclusively to the needs of small-to medium-sized grocery and specialty markets. Designed by multi-generational grocers with local shop owners in mind, Markt POS provides a seamless experience by combining all essential aspects of the grocery business in one platform, including payments, POS, loyalty features, ecommerce, and analytics.

Through robust hardware and innovative technology, Markt POS delivers powerful functionality in an integrated user-friendly platform to help you run every aspect of your business, including:

Integrated payments , including EBT Food, EBT Cash, gift cards, and checks; and grocery-specific payment terminals

Sleek interface and seamless integration with scanners, scales, customer displays, and PIN pads to streamline payments and optimize processes like weighing fresh produce and scanning variable weight deli items

Powerful, yet user-friendly, cloud-based platform for anytime, anywhere visibility and control on your computer or mobile device

Advanced inventory management controls designed to help grocers reduce shrink, optimize ordering, and minimize non-movers

Innovative self-service checkout to help supplement labor constraints and accelerate store operations

AI-powered business insights help grocers reduce pricing errors and expose employee theft

Markt POS is supported by a world-class team that understands the specific needs of grocery stores and specialty markets, such as butcher shops, corner stores and ethnic markets.

"Based on more than 25 years of experience in the grocery industry, we've reimagined the POS to create a robust, yet easy-to-use, solution that works the way that small- to medium-sized grocery stores do," said Luke Henry, vice president, Markt POS . "We're excited to launch this product, and are eager to help give small markets an edge against the major chains. We are driven by the desire to help the small markets to win."

"With opening a new marketplace, I needed a user-friendly, POS system that could be implemented quickly and easily, and that offered all of the key features we needed to be successful. We found this and so much more in Markt POS ," said Dave Capaldo, Director of IT, Previte's Marketplace. "The platform enabled us to seamlessly open the store and get up and running as a full-service marketplace quickly and efficiently. The features and functionality of the cloud-based Platform have allowed us to focus more of our time operating the store and making things work better. Features like deli scale integration and hourly sale reports help us provide the best possible modern experience to our customers who depend on us, while also supporting our multiple vendors. With the success we've had at Previte's marketplace, I'm confident that we're equipped to handle our busiest days magnificently."

More than 300 stores have already adopted Markt POS for their grocery operations across the U.S.

To schedule a demo of Market POS or to learn more, visit www.MarktPOS.com .

