MemVerge is First to Offer Software-Defined Memory Management for Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Compute Express Link (CXL)

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ®, pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that MemVerge Memory Machine™ is the first software-defined Compute Express Linkä (CXLä) memory management solution to offer support for the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor as a CXL platform development environment.

With built-in, industry-defining acceleration, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids, establish a new standard in data center architecture and unmatched customer value. Featuring up to 60 cores and bolstered with the latest DDR5, PCIe 5.0 platform technologies for AI, cloud computing, analytics, storage, networking, security and more, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver the optimal solution for any workload.

Like Intel, MemVerge is among the early supporters of the CXL standard which provides a critical capability to create a unified, coherent memory space between CPUs and memory expanders. CXL will revolutionize how data center service architectures will be built for years to come. MemVerge's software defined memory management product transparently enables memory tiering for memory-intensive applications taking advantage of CXL protocol for the memory innovation needed for advanced workloads. It can be used to build solutions with future generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

"4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver dramatic performance making them ideal for HPC workloads like genome sequencing," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "When used with MemVerge Memory Machine, users can further boost memory bandwidth and achieve the dynamic tiering of needed memory for enhanced fault tolerance and processing resilience for even the longest running workloads."

MemVerge has also announced that its application-aware memory tool, Memory Viewer will offer day-one support for the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor CXL platform development environment. Using MemVerge Memory Viewer, organizations can determine the most cost-effective and performant way to expand DDR and CXL memory on future generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Memory Machine software from MemVerge provides transparent access to a pool of DDR and CXL memory, dynamically placing the hottest data in the fastest tier, and guaranteeing quality of service to the most business-critical workloads running on future generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. More information about Memory Machine can be found here.

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing in the cloud and on CXL for big data that needs to be processed quickly. The company's Memory Machine™ product is the industry's first commercial memory virtualization software, and introduced the world to memory tiering, pooling, and snapshot-based, in-memory data management. MemVerge is a member of the CXL Consortium and sponsor of the CXL Forum events. Customers include leading organizations such as Analytical Biosciences, Penn State University, SeekGene, and TGen, which are using Memory Machine software to accelerate time-to-discovery and increase application availability to unlock important new breakthroughs. In 2022 MemVerge became the only company to win the Best of Show People's Choice award at Bio-IT World Europe and both Editor's Choice and People's Choice awards at Bio-IT World Boston. Learn more about MemVerge, Memory Machine, and CXL by visiting www.memverge.com.

