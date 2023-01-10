MicroTransponder Announces Appointment of Doug Ellison as New Chief Revenue Officer

Doug Ellison Will Leverage 30 Years of Experience to Establish Vivistim as Standard of Care in Stroke Rehabilitation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTransponder®, Inc., the manufacturer of the FDA-approved Vivistim System, named Doug Ellison as the chief revenue officer to advance the commercialization of the breakthrough technology that enables stroke survivors to improve their upper limb function. Ellison brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, market development and executive management to MicroTransponder, where his initial focus is on proving the existing Vivistim sales and revenue model, scaling revenue operations and developing the commercial team.

Ellison's proven track record in the medical device industry is critical in this phase of Vivistim commercialization.

Vivistim Paired VNS Therapy helps ischemic stroke survivors improve their hand and arm mobility two to three times more than traditional rehabilitation therapy by pairing vagus nerve stimulation with physical or occupational therapy.

"The paradigm shifts we're establishing with Vivistim foster renewed hope for stroke survivors and their healthcare providers who are compelled by our early outcomes," said Richard Foust, MicroTransponder's CEO. "Doug Ellison's proven track record in the medical device industry is critical in this phase of our commercialization strategy as we elevate the Vivistim System from novel therapy to standard of care in stroke rehabilitation."

Ellison achieved parallel success in his previous role as the national director of hybrid therapies at AtriCure, which acquired SentreHEART, where he served as vice president of sales for 11 years. He's also held executive positions at Cardica, Inc., Artemis Medical, Heartport, Inc. and Guidant Corporation. Ellison's accomplishments and leadership at these medical device companies led him to numerous representative and director of the year awards, as well as being a sought-after business consultant.

"I'm extremely impressed by the quality of MicroTransponder's team. Their ability to generate enthusiasm for innovation in stroke rehabilitation is a testament to the life-changing clinical outcomes that stroke survivors have achieved due to Vivistim Therapy," said Ellison. "I'm hyper-focused on creating a business model on that strong foundation, demonstrating the clinical, operational and financial benefits that comprehensive stroke centers and rehabilitation centers can realize by adopting Vivistim as their standard of care."

Vivistim is currently recommended by some of the world's leading neurological and rehabilitation specialists, who praise the breakthrough technology for delivering strong clinical outcomes that enable ischemic stroke survivors to improve their quality of life. To learn more about the benefits of the Vivistim System, visit Vivistim.com to connect with a member of our team.

About MicroTransponder®, Inc.

MicroTransponder®, Inc. is a privately held, global medical device company based in Austin, Texas, committed to developing research-based neuroscience solutions. The company focuses on restoring dignity for people suffering from neurological conditions that impair sensory and motor function. MicroTransponder's FDA-approved Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is a first-of-its-kind, clinically proven medical technology that generates two to three times more improvement in upper limb function than rehabilitation alone for stroke survivors after six weeks of in-clinic therapy. For more information, visit Vivistim.com .

Media Contact:

Kristin Strauder

kristin@microtransponder.com

View original content:

SOURCE MicroTransponder