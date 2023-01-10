NO B.S. GOES BEYOND THE BAR WITH FIRST-EVER RXBAR® GRANOLA

Our brand's signature simple ingredients meet our new innovations, including three granola flavors and the first release from RXBAR's Craft Batch flavor innovation line

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No B.S. is getting a new look thanks to the first-ever line of RXBAR® Granola (and we're making this press release "No B.S." to prove it to you).

First-ever lineup of RXBAR® Granola is now available in three flavors: Original, Chocolate and Peanut Butter. (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

In keeping with our bold promise to skip the B.S. and keep the good stuff, RXBAR Granola packs a delicious taste that fuel fans with realness in three flavors: Original, Peanut Butter and Chocolate.

Sweet, salty and crunchy, RXBAR Granola is packed with distinctive, simple ingredients and 10g protein per serving. Plus, it delivers light, crispy clusters for a taste like no other.

Here's what we're really made of per serving:

Original : 4 tbsp. Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 1 Date, 14 Almonds, No B.S.

Chocolate : 4 tbsp Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 14 Almonds, No B.S.

Peanut Butter: 4 tbsp Oats, 2 Egg White, 1 Date, 20 Peanuts, No B.S.

You get the deal.

"Fans of RXBAR trust us for our no B.S. approach to snacking and new RXBAR Granola delivers on just that," said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager – RXBAR. "Thanks to simple, protein-packed ingredients, RXBAR Granola has an unbeatable crunch, flavor and texture that will fuel fans' active lifestyles and upgrade their breakfast, lunch or snack game from here on out."

Craft Batch is Here

The innovation doesn't stop there. RXBAR is expanding with a new fruit flavor and the first reveal from the new RXBAR Craft Batch line: Strawberry RXBAR.

Craft Batch is a yearly initiative to debut new elevated flavors created with consumer trends and RXBAR fan feedback in mind. RXBAR Craft Batch will introduce one new flavor per year and Strawberry is the first launch for the new line – a decision RXBAR lovers were able to influence directly.

"The Craft Batch flavor selection process directly engages RXBAR fans to better cater to their ever-evolving palates and desire for variety," said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager – RXBAR. "Strawberry was selected as the first Craft Batch flavor after feedback revealed a growing craving for a real strawberry taste from the healthy lifestyle bars market."

Made with egg whites for protein, dates to bind, and almonds for texture, Strawberry RXBAR offers simple ingredients and 12g of protein in a beloved berry flavor. Plus, the unique formula mixes whole almonds with diced almonds for a different textural experience than the core bars. Yum!

Sign up for emails at RXBAR.com to help select the next Craft Batch flavor and be among the first to hear about the newest flavors.

Go Try It For Yourself

Find RXBAR Granola at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 11oz bag. Find Strawberry at RXBAR.com (or in retailers nationwide later this year) for $2.79 per bar or $27.99 for a 12-count box.

Still reading? Find all the fun facts and then some at RXBAR.com or follow along on social @RXBAR.

That's a wrap! How'd we do?

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

