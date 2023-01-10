Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on selection of Mike Bost as new Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake today released the following statement on today's announcement of Mike Bost (R-Ill.) as Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs for the 118th Congress.

"We look forward to working with Chairman Bost and ensuring the needs of today's catastrophically disabled Veterans are properly and expeditiously addressed. Needs like those addressed in PVA's 2023 Policy Priorities, which include: protecting access to VA's spinal cord injury and disorder (SCI/D) system of care through sufficient staffing and infrastructure; expanding access to VA long-term services and supports (like Home and Community-Based Services and Caregiver Supports); improving VA specialized benefits and health care services for paralyzed Veterans and their survivors, like home modification grants and improved survivors benefits; and much more. Only by working with Chairman Bost and all members of Congress, can we best support our Veterans, their families, and caregivers."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

