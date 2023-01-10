XOi and Interplay Learning partnership enhances foundational training and field service performance

Innovative industry leaders collaborate to provide essential skills and insights that drive efficiency and productivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces a new partnership with Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades.

The partnership combines Interplay Learning's immersive turnkey learning platform, which helps field service technicians acquire and deepen essential skills, with XOi's suite of AI-powered data collection and analysis solutions. Together, the two solutions accelerate the time it takes to train technicians for the field and provide essential resources to support superior performance and customer service from jobsites.

"The natural and powerful extension of the Interplay Learning platform to the XOi solution positions companies to succeed and also moves our industry forward," said Interplay Learning CEO Doug Donovan. "Interplay Learning helps techs acquire and deepen foundational knowledge, while XOi delivers the resources that techs need in the field to better serve customers and communicate with the office. Both solutions work anytime and anywhere — convenient for techs and essential for great customer service. Interplay Learning helps techs gain skills faster and reduce 'time to truck,' while XOi serves as the essential resource for communications and customer service for those techs once they are out in the field."

XOi's growing suite of cloud-based solutions offers the premier data-cataloging and analytics functionality for field service, giving teams a range of tools for increasing efficiency, accuracy and accountability. Powered by XOi's standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

"At XOi, we're committed to supporting technicians in the field so they do their jobs accurately and effectively," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Interplay Learning's proven training platform helps get new techs up to speed quickly and keeps experienced techs up to date so they can deliver premium service and performance, allowing contractors to focus on their mission and drive growth."

Interplay Learning's award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging its immersive learning platform, SkillMill, Interplay Learning users are able to train and practice hands-on learning from any device or in virtual reality, resulting in highly trained employees who are job-ready in weeks, not years.

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

