Cengage Group Named a Best Place to Work in 2023 by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a global edtech company, has been recognized by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award as a Best Place to Work in 2023. The company is listed as one of the top 100 large U.S. companies with an overall 4.4 out of 5 rating. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of current and former employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. Cengage Group is one of only three education companies that was recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2023. The company was also previously recognized by Glassdoor as a Top Place to Work in 2019.

"I am immensely proud that Cengage Group has been named a Glassdoor 2023 Best Place to Work," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "This recognition is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from our current and former employees, and strongly demonstrates the strength of our company culture and commitment to transparent and honest feedback."

Hansen continued to say, "Our culture is driven first and foremost by our employees. And with that, I want to extend a sincere thank you to our more than 4,500 global Cengage Group employees for their willingness to share openly and transparently about their experiences, and what we need to do as an employer to raise the bar. No company or leader is perfect, and I see platforms like Glassdoor as a critical avenue to listen, learn and improve."

Cengage Group is an education technology company that enables student choice, and helps all learners improve their lives and achieve their dreams. Cengage Group employees in more than 45 countries have an impact in helping millions of learners gain the skills and competencies they need to lead choice-filled lives.

As an employer, Cengage Group is focused on equipping employees with the tools they need to succeed and promoting work-life balance. In recent years, this has included adding wellness time off to make sure employees have the time needed to recharge, as well as expanding professional development programming and tuition reimbursement programs, and moving to flexible, hybrid work models that best support each team within the organization. Learn more about what it's like to work at Cengage Group by visiting the employee experience page, here: https://www.cengagegroup.com/about/employee-experience/

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

