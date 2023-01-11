EG GROUP RAISES OVER $600K IN MONTH-LONG DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS (DAV) FUNDRAISER

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of their annual fundraiser with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), EG Group announced it raised $647,000 in this year's campaign, surpassing previous years in money raised. Throughout the month of November, guests were encouraged to donate any amount of their choosing when they visited any of EG Group's 1700+ convenience stores including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Shop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

On December 20th, members of EG America leadership presented a check to Coleman Yee, DAV's Third Junior Vice Commander and Marine Veteran, in a ceremony at EG America headquarters. Attending from EG America were Acting President Caroline Taitelbaum, Director of Talent Acquisition and member of the EG Military Affinity Group Kieran Carr, Director of Corporate Services Dan McNally, and Vice President of Operations Services Josh Bradstreet.

EG Group employs many former military personnel nationally including McNally and Bradstreet, both of whom are veterans, having served in the Air Force and Marines, respectively.

"We are very proud of the tremendous efforts of our store Team Members which resulted in raising a record amount of money for the DAV," said Josh Bradstreet. "The funds raised will make a positive impact on the critical services that the DAV offers to Vets every day."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering excellent fuel, grocery and merchandise, and food service.

EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the UK&I, Europe, USA, and Australia.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees, and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Further information at www.eg.group.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

