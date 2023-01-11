CORONA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel, the leading zero-sugar performance energy drink, has been named the official energy drink of Wodapalooza 2023 – the premier contest for the best CrossFit athletes around the world.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Named Official Energy Drink of Wodapalooza 2023 (PRNewswire)

Wodapalooza is one of the biggest fitness events in the world and takes place every year in sunny Miami, FL, where thousands of fitness enthusiasts, athletes and sponsors gather to celebrate fitness, community, and life. The multi-day event — which includes a fitness competition, the Gauntlet (a scintillating race through three workouts within an hour), and a collection of more than a hundred exhibitors — creates an amazing spectator experience that has made Wodapalooza a can't-miss event for the fitness fanatic.

The REIGN family will have several world-class athletes attending Wodapalooza for competition and fan interaction. These include:

Justin Medeiros

○ Two-time Fittest Man on Earth and three-time podium finisher at the CrossFit Games. At the 2021 CrossFit Games at the age of 22 he became the youngest CrossFit Games Champion in the history of the sport on the men's side.

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

○ Among the most decorated Australian athletes ever. She is the most dominant CrossFit Games athlete to ever compete, which is widely considered to be the most grueling fitness competition worldwide, earning her the title of 'Fittest Woman In History'. Toomey is a multi-time nominee of the Australian Women's Health Sports Woman of the Year.

Mallory O'Brien

○ An Iowa native, her 7th place in the race for Fittest Woman on Earth in 2021 was the highest finish for a teenager in history. Mal moved to Vermont to join HWPO Training and Mat Fraser in 2022, ultimately finishing 2nd at the CrossFit Games — again making history as the youngest competitor to podium in history.

Noah Ohlsen

○ A 9x CrossFit Games and 10x Wodapalooza Athlete, Noah Ohlsen is no stranger to competing. He resides in sunny Miami, Florida , where he attended the University of Miami , and trains full time out of Peak 360 CrossFit.

Brooke Wells

○ Brooke Wells is an American CrossFit athlete who has finished in the top 10 four times at the CrossFit Games. Within a year of a devastating elbow injury, Brooke battled to place 5th at the '22 Games.

Chandler Smith

○ Based out of San Diego, CA , Smith, A U.S. Army veteran, has competed at the CrossFit Games three times, finishing as high as sixth in 2020.

Danielle Brandon

○ Danielle Brandon was the 4th fittest woman on Earth in 2022. Having taken 10th in her rookie year at the games in 2019, she is en route to becoming the dominant force she is capable of being.

Ellie Turner

○ Ellie Turner is one of the bright young stars in CrossFit, with a top 20 finish in the '22 CrossFit Games and a tie for 3rd place at the ROGUE Invitational already under her belt.

Wodapalooza 2023 takes place from January 12-15. All 8 REIGN athletes will be around for meet and greets and photo opportunities throughout the weekend at the REIGN Total Body Fuel booth. REIGN and its athletes will be hosting a morning workout during the festival, which attendants will have the opportunity to participate in (which will also be filmed and livestreamed).

Attendants will also be able to sample all REIGN products there, including a sneak peek of the ALL NEW REIGN Tropical Storm (a citrus blast of orange and pineapple, light in body with a smooth effervescent finish, bringing this refreshing tropical blend of perfectly paired citrus flavors to the mainland — available in stores February '23).

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™

Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord and all-new Tropical Storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Please visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information

Media Contact

info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REIGN Total Body Fuel