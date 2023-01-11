Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Unveil AITRIOS - a New Edge AI Sensing Platform - Enabling Retailers and their Development Partners to Democratize and Deploy Visual AI Solutions at Scale

Sony will demonstrate its technology for the first time in North America at NRF Retail's Big Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions ("SSS") today announced that it will continue its global rollout by unveiling and demonstrating its edge AI sensing platform, AITRIOS™, with select partners at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023: Retail's Big Show in New York from Jan. 15-17.

The AITRIOS platform enables retail customers and partners to visualize and capture the physical world of brick-and-mortar to enable AI predictions and solve challenging problems such as on-shelf-availability, planogram compliance, staffing, merchandising and store operation optimization. AITRIOS provides customers and their partners with the tools, SDKs (Software Development Kits) and development environment that can lower cost, reduce complexity, improve time-to-market and increase measurable ROI (Return on Investment), all while providing advanced privacy controls.

"The AITRIOS platform is designed to democratize visual AI beyond expensive and unwieldy moonshot projects and move toward solving narrower, concrete problems that have a clearer path to deliver a ROI. The AITRIOS teams are working with several partners and customers around the world on solution development concepts," said Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of System Solution Business Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions. "We are excited to be able to launch AITRIOS through Microsoft® Azure Marketplace to U.S. and European partners and customers. Together we will accelerate the age of edge AI sensing solutions that work in synergy with the cloud services."

As a part of AITRIOS's global expansion to support system integrators working on building visual AI solutions, SSS is also launching its Console Enterprise Edition, a fee-based service on the AITRIOS platform, in the U.S. and Japan to expand services to meet the needs of various partners. This service will also be available in some European countries during the first quarter of the year.

For the first time in the U.S., AITRIOS compatible AI cameras equipped with SSS's IMX500 intelligent vision sensor with AI processing capabilities are now available, with more manufacturers and models to be added in the future. These cameras will also be available in Europe.

Highlights of Sony Semiconductor Solutions' Booth at NRF: Retail's Big Show

SSS:AITRIOS platform and solution concepts

Co-exhibiting partners doing PoC (Proof of Concept) using AITRIOS;

For more information, visit Sony Semiconductor Solutions in booth #6649 at this year's NRF: Retail's Big Show, visit the AITRIOS website, or find the Console Enterprise Edition on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

ABOUT SONY SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and joy to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. Visit us at: https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/

Corporate slogan "Sense the Wonder": https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/company/vision

*AITRIOS and AITRIOS logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

