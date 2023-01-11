VoCoVo expands to US market by rolling out its voice communication to The Fresh Market

The American food retailer is benefitting from innovative communication devices and telephony integration in 44 stores

OXFORD, England, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VoCoVo , the retail communications specialists, is today announcing its expansion into the US market through the rollout of its voice communication technology with the premier, fresh-focused food retailer, The Fresh Market, Inc . The Fresh Market has implemented VoCoVo's lightweight, crystal clear wireless headsets in 44 stores in a bid to improve customer experience and in-store communication.

As an organisation that is committed to delivering CX excellence, The Fresh Market has integrated VoCoVo headsets with telephony capabilities. This allows employees from different store areas, for example meat and seafood counters, to answer, make and transfer external customer calls hands-free to provide an overall better speed and quality of service, without having to compromise on current tasks at hand.

In addition to smart headset implementation and telephony integration, The Fresh Market installed VoCoVo's customisable keypad devices across six checkouts in every store to enable employees to call a manager or request a price check at the quick push of a button. Out of five segments within the keypad's button face, the food retailer has configured three of them to improve store security. The staff can call their manager to the front of the store for assistance and discretely alert them of the arrival of an armoured vehicle to securely pick up and transport money to the bank.

The announcement follows a successful trial in the food retailer's Greensboro, North Carolina store in July 2022 before expanding to further 43 stores this year. Having not previously relied on any voice communication technology, The Fresh Market has already seen the benefits for employees and customers alike and is now looking to roll out more smart communication devices from VoCoVo to an additional 116 stores in the coming months, taking the total to 160.

The ergonomic and lightweight design of VoCoVo's headsets means store colleagues can always stay comfortable and connected to each other. At any one time, up to six employees can talk to each other. Full-duplex technology ensures every internal and external conversation feels natural, is crystal-clear and intuitive. With real-time voice, zero dropouts and long-lasting battery life, The Fresh Market staff are empowered to feel more secure, knowing there's always a colleague one touch of a button away.

Ben Burton, Director of Communications at The Fresh Market, said: "We're committed to providing the best experiences for our customers, whenever they visit our store or seek answers to their questions via the phone. With VoCoVo's smart communication technology and telephony integration, we've been able to ensure that no call goes unanswered, leading to faster response times and improved customer satisfaction."

Martyn Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, VoCoVo, commented: "We're thrilled that The Fresh Market has chosen to enhance its in-store team communications and customer experience with VoCoVo's technology. We're glad to see demand and interest from North American retailers who are looking to improve customer service and in-store efficiencies in such a competitive market. Our partnership with The Fresh Market demonstrates our commitment to addressing those needs and represents a significant step forward in our regional growth strategy."

"Since implementing VoCoVo's devices, our stores have been able to significantly improve efficiencies," said Scott Jones, Digital Communications Manager at The Fresh Market. "Having integrated VoCoVo's technology with our phone system, we were instantly able to cut out unnecessary walking, saving our store managers time in their day for more business-critical tasks. This could, for example, include attending to the armoured car to make collection more efficient and ensure no additional charges are incurred, ultimately minimising our business costs."

About VoCoVo

Established in 2016, VoCoVo enables businesses to release the power of voice. Currently used by 30 tier 1 global retailers and active in over 13,000 stores with 250,000 daily users, VoCoVo's solutions drive actionable insights that empower retailers to improve employee communication and make better decisions that enhance customer experience and drive profitability.

Based in Chicago and Oxford, England, VoCoVo is growing fast with customers across the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada and America. In 2019 the company became a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award and a finalist in the Santander Growing Business of the Year Award. VoCoVo has also ranked 5th in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100.

For more information visit: https://www.vocovo.com/

About THE FRESH MARKET

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every-day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavours and cook with confidence.

For more information, please visit: www.thefreshmarket.com

