Cardiac Arrest Survivor's Care Begins at Church, Ends at Texas Health Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitting in church, praise music surrounded Bob Richardson; however, his life would soon be transformed by a physician sitting a few feet away. His remarkable journey would take him from CPR in the pew to lifesaving care at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

After surviving sudden cardiac arrest, Bob Richardson reunites with Dr. Hassan Pervaiz, Dr. Gary Weinstein and Dr. Brian Le, inside the chapel at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. (PRNewswire)

"I was reciting the Lord's Prayer, and everything went dark," reflects Bob Richardson .

Thanks to bystander CPR, Richardson survived sudden cardiac arrest.

Caring outside hospital walls

"I heard a strange noise to my right and saw a woman trying to hold up her husband," said Gary Weinstein, M.D., a pulmonologist on the Texas Health Dallas medical staff. "He was ashen and turning blue — he did not look good."

Weinstein checked for a pulse and felt nothing. Immediately, he began CPR. Minutes later, someone gave him an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Weinstein performed CPR, allowing Richardson to breathe again. A few minutes later, paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Providing quality cardiac care

"Nurses were calling me the 'miracle baby,' but I was just extremely blessed with the right people at the right time," Richardson said.

To address future events of cardiac arrest, an implantable cardiac defibrillator (ICD) was recommended.

"The electronic device is about the size of a stopwatch, and it's connected to the heart with small wires," said Brian Le, M.D., a cardiac electrophysiologist on the Texas Health Dallas medical staff, who performed the procedure.

Grateful, faithful and focused

"Bystander CPR and AEDs are lifesaving, and it can be the difference between life and death," Le said. Richardson wholeheartedly agrees.

"It was just uncanny that this happened at a church, and Dr. Weinstein was there," he said. "It's a scary experience, but I'm so appreciative for my church family and everyone at Texas Health Dallas."

