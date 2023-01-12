Chicory Announces CRO and Celebrates New Era of Business Growth

Meghan Howard Promoted to CRO, Jason Young Transitions to Board, Chicory Hits New Revenue Milestone

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced that Meghan Howard has been promoted to chief revenue officer (CRO). In addition to Howard's promotion, Jason Young has transitioned from an operational role to Chicory's Board of Directors. The planned transition comes after Chicory celebrated its highest revenue year to date.

"We are very grateful for Jason's energizing leadership and ongoing commitment to Chicory, and are extremely excited for this new chapter with Meghan Howard as our CRO," said Chicory CEO (chief executive officer) and co-founder Yuni Sameshima.

Over the past 18 months, Chicory laid out a 10-year vision, grew the team by 30%, launched two new products, developed new marketing strategies and became a 2x Inc. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

"I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the past 18 months together at Chicory," said Jason Young. "It is a true privilege to know and work with this team — I believe strongly in the important value they are providing to publishers, retailers and brands via their platform."

Chicory's leadership team consisting of Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Sameshima, COO (chief operations officer) and co-founder Joey Petracca, CRO Meghan Howard, and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Nick Minnick will carry out Chicory's 10-year vision. As CRO, Howard will be responsible for executing the company's growth plans and revenue operations.

"I'm thrilled to be promoted to CRO at such an exciting time in Chicory's — and the industry's — evolution," said Chicory CRO Meghan Howard. "Chicory's commitment to building and delivering innovative solutions that drive results for our clients in an ever-evolving landscape will continue to be key to our growth. Chicory is fortunate to have the best employees and some of the sharpest minds. Together, I'm excited to further solidify our position in the market."

Howard has served as Chicory's vice president of sales and account management for over four years, growing the team sixfold and increasing revenue 9x. Before Chicory, Howard built her career at Valassis, holding different positions in both the Sales and Client Success organizations, where she honed her skills in organizational structure, resource deployment and process architecture. Outside of her work at Chicory, Howard volunteers with the New York Metro chapter of NextUp, an organization with a mission of building a more equitable workplace. Howard resides in New York City with her husband and two dogs. In her spare time, Howard is a die-hard Formula 1 fan, loves to travel and does her best to maintain a garden (with mixed results!).

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers.

Contact:

