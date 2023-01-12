Gotcha Covered continues expansion in Florida with 17th location

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Punta Gorda with Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is increasing its footprint in Florida after announcing the opening of Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County. The new home-based center is owned and operated by Shawn Coston. This is the 17th Gotcha Covered location in the state.

Shawn Coston, left, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County. (PRNewswire)

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Charlotte County including Punta Gorda and Babcock Ranch. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Florida is bustling with opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to purchase their own business," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The opening of Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County is a great opportunity for our brand to continue cementing our footprint in the state. With Shawn (Coston) at the helm, the homeowners and businesses of Charlotte County are gaining a valuable asset in their community."

Coston brings a variety of experience to the Gotcha Covered brand including jobs in facilities, casino resorts and carpentry.

Once Coston decided to begin a journey in franchising, he and his wife discovered Gotcha Covered while researching potential businesses to purchase.

"We loved the business structure Gotcha Covered offered," said Coston. "The franchise fell within our skill sets perfectly, and we really enjoyed the idea of creating our own schedule. Our overall experience with the franchise has been amazing.

"The sky is the limit for what Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County can accomplish. We are going to keep our heads down, work hard and become a staple in our community."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Charlotte County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/charlotte-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

